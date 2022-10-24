Mary Sheehy Moe: Playing the long game

It’s been a tough football season in Deer Lodge. By Week 6, the Wardens had been outscored 335-30 with nary a win. Injuries left a lean roster anorexic. Morale was rock-bottom. Then the head coach got fired.

At the last game, the coach moved his players away from the fans who booed them. Sadly, the fans were their own. This coach stood up for his kids, but in explaining why, he bad-mouthed the community that pays his probably meager salary. That had to hurt. But fire him? The school district quickly clarified the firing was a suspension. The coach’s fate would be decided at a school board meeting the following Monday.

That Monday the school library was packed with locals who supported the coach, but his best support came from his team. As the assistant coach assured the board the coach had all the right stuff, the emotions of the boys around him flickered like autumn leaves, sunlit with the pride of standing up for someone who stood up for them.

On a unanimous vote, the board reinstated him. It was back to the practice field for two coaches with storied names and some kids with stories yet unwritten. They played Simms that Friday.

I’d like to regale you with a “Hoosiers” tale. I’d like to report the Wardens’ o-line pushed that rock down the field at Simms like a mowing machine. I’d like to describe the kid who debuted as QB breaking away for a 54-yard run or arcing a 68-yard pass for a touchdown.

Those things used to happen for the Wardens. They were state champions in 1979. They still hold the state record for most yards gained in a single game. But that was then. Last week the Tigers took the field 25 players strong. The Wardens suited up 14, mostly freshmen and sophomores. The final score was 51-0.

Football may be the least of the challenges Deer Lodge faces, challenges common to Montana’s rural communities. Over the past 15 years as businesses crumpled up and blew away, enrollment — and the funding it generates — dwindled. While gentrified property sells for megabucks nearby and a bougie “cattle company” 13 miles away lures monied visitors with the bait of “true Montana living,” true Montanans living in Powell County are struggling to make ends meet. Historically supported, for the past four years high school levies either failed or weren’t run.

As I watched the little boys beyond the end zone running imaginary plays, the 13-going-on-24-year-old girls sashaying by, and two second-graders running tirelessly around the track, I thought of all these communities lose when their schools lose them.

They lose Ivan Doig, sitting in Mrs. Tidyman’s Valier classroom, learning to weave the words that would one day thrill readers in “This House of Sky.”

They lose Eloise Pepion Cobell, whose knack for math, developed in a one-room reservation school, would one day land $3.4 billion for 500,000 American Indians in remuneration for federal government misdeeds.

They lose Chet Huntley, Dorothy Johnson, Jeff Ament, Kevin Red Star … countless small-town kids who starred in fields far beyond football.

They lose the little boys beyond the end zone, those sashaying sirens, that pair of second-graders, all under the watchful eye of a caring community. They lose the bonds you form sitting in the stands as a setting sun splinters violet and scarlet shards across a Montana skyline.

To the rest of the nation, Montana itself is a rural community – quaint, “hick.” I like us that way. Are we losing the dignity of simply-lived, hope-filled lives? It’s certainly at risk. The gap between the wealthy and the rest of us is increasingly pronounced. Our local economies are harder and harder to sustain. Poor kids get weeded early by “all star” 12-year-old travel teams. Our highest offices are baubles sold at a price far beyond our pay grade. Everywhere, it seems, there but for a fortune go you and I.

But in Simms last week, watching two Bobcat greats, products of rural schools themselves, doing for a bunch of teenagers what someone once did for them, I rested easier. If we hang on to that ethic, we’ll be just fine.