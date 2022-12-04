Mary Sheehy Moe: Planes, pains, and commandeered wheels

Dear Airlines Industry:

Seventy-five million Americans are projected to hit the skies this holiday season. I was on the bleeding edge of that wave. I hope my observations will help you better serve the other 74,999,999.

Admittedly, I have bad airport karma. Once, de-icing took so long I arrived in DEN a mere seven minutes before my connecting ETD. I sprinted from B-84 to B-9, arriving just as my airplane’s door closed. Couldn’t it be re-opened for one sweaty but fully-paid passenger? No. The next available flight was 8 hours later. Eight hours playing Monotony on Concourse B.

At least it wasn’t SLC. Another time the ETD from MIA was delayed by an overhead bin that wouldn’t close. My traveling companion (in airport-ese, MTC) suggested duct tape and pulled out his carry-on. (Battered and misshapen, “carrion” would be more apt, except no creature would be caught dead wearing such godawful pleather.) But no. Protocol required calling maintenance. Twenty-eight minutes later maintenance arrived, assessed the situation, and applied duct tape. We missed our SLC connection and were sentenced to Eek Concourse.

Pre-COVID, SLC herded everyone Montana-bound to Eek Concourse. Its ambiance careened from High School Reunion to Leper Colony, only those gatherings don’t typically deploy gatekeepers twelve abreast loudly hawking free travel anywhere anytime if you give up your ticket home tonight. The transition from reunion to colony correlated strongly to the length of your Eek-Concourse sentence. Once, my nephew, then a toddler, thought he’d cheer up the colony with a rousing sing-along to “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” The hostility went from latent to blatant by the third note. Scarred him for life.

Our recent trip, though…OMG. MTC had gone to TPA for back surgery and was determined to get home for the Bobcat-Grizzly game. Post-op, the doc nixed that. “Rebook,” he told me. “With my verification, there’ll be no additional cost.”

I rebooked. I’d barely clicked “Confirm” when the receipt for the additional cost darkened my screen — $2,081! But my refund? De-icing, I guess.

I ordered MTC a wheelchair online. There was no box for “need one for the mile-long concourse near the mile-high city” so I just checked “need one at check-in.” That didn’t happen. MTC assured me he’d be fine. With me Quasimoto-ing beneath carrion and carry-on, and him paling at every jolt, we lurched up escalators, into trams, down corridors until — voila! — we reached TSA.

TSA should have a designated area where incapacitated people can rest while their faithful companions snake through the cattle-chute to the strip-and-frisk. But no. Ferdinand and Elsie lumbered along, Ferdinand lowing longingly at the cheetah pre-check as he popped a pain pill.

“Good news!’ I told Ferdie as I strapped on his compression cuffs upon boarding. “Our arrival gate in DEN is B-31 and our departure gate is B-15! A cakewalk!” That didn’t happen either. Upon landing, our plane rolled past the entire B Concourse before pulling up to A-something.

Our trudge began anew. We’re home now. Safe. Somewhat sound. And don’t misunderstand: Every single employee we encountered was pleasant as pie. Their hands are simply tied by an industry in which efficiency is paramount and efficiency requires a sometimes foolish consistency. I get that. But when you pocket my money and persecute my man, you’re mixing volatile Irish DNA into Montana TNT. Tap ‘er light.

Still experiencing turbulence,

MSM of MSO