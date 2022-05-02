Mary Sheehy Moe: 'Ordinary' Montanans created an extraordinary document

The work of the world is common as mud.

Botched, it smears the hands, crumbles to dust.

But the thing worth doing well done

Has a shape that satisfies, clean and evident ….

Marge Piercy, “To Be of Use”

One hundred people pretty much like you and me sat down together 50 years ago and wrote Montana a new Constitution. The youngest was 24; the eldest, 73. Occupations ranged from lawyer, minister and farmer to housewife, FBI agent and beekeeper.

Because current office-holders weren’t eligible to run, the delegates had little or no political experience. They viewed that as a good thing. Fiercely independent and determined to be nonpartisan, they seated themselves alphabetically rather than by political party. They ensured committees were chaired and co-chaired by delegates of opposite parties. They shunned lobbyists.

Marge Piercy would have loved them: Given this “thing worth doing,” they dove in head-first without dallying in the shallows. Thanks to the advance work of a remarkable staff, they had read broadly before they arrived. Upon arrival they invited the public in, listened carefully to constituents and one another, slogged through drafts and amendments, and completed their work ahead of schedule. On that 54th and final day, every delegate came forward to sign the Constitution Montana voters would ratify on June 6, 1972.

Nobody promised the delegates a rose garden. There were fierce disagreements and deep disappointments. Louise Cross, Glendive chair of the Committee on the Environment and Natural Resources, couldn’t get most of her committee to support the proposals she thought essential. Nonetheless, the Constitution’s environmental provisions have been described as the strongest in the nation.

Arlyne Reichert of Great Falls believed a unicameral legislature would be far more productive than the bicameral model used by most states. Delegates worried, though, that the weight of such an anomaly would sink the constitution at the polls. Instead of including it in the constitution, they put the unicameral option as a separate choice to voters in the June election. It failed.

Like Piercy’s “useful” people, the delegates were not limelight-seekers, but collaborators who saw the value of ordinary people passing bags down the row, moving in a common rhythm to get the job done. Sure, there were personalities. Missoula’s Bob Campbell amused his fellow delegates with his puckish humor. A flamboyant style and oratorical flourishes made Anaconda’s Wade DaHood a hard act to follow — literally. After one of his impassioned spiels, Helena Delegate George Harper, scheduled to speak next, described himself as “the lone piccolo after the trumpet section is finished.”

Missoula’s Mae Nan Ellingson also stood out. She was good-looking and gracious, but ultimately it was her incisive intelligence that wowed ‘em — so much so that other delegates urged her to go to law school. Two helped pay her way.

But from start to finish, the delegates saw themselves as no different from you or me. They were there to do important, even historic, work but when they finished they’d go back, by and large, to the lives they’d known before.

Carman Skari, the Chester cattleman who reminded delegates at a crucial moment in their deliberations of the blessings of the environmental rhythms we take for granted, died before the new constitution was ratified. Leo Graybill, Jr., of Great Falls, who brilliantly chaired the proceedings, died in 1999. Jack Schiltz of Billings, the convention’s chief wordsmith, stopped dotting i’s and crossing t’s in 2012. Both Bob Campbell, who left his mark on the eloquent preamble, along with the rights to privacy and a clean, healthful environment, and Wade DaHood, who shepherded the nation’s most expansive Bill of Rights into enactment, died just weeks ago, having championed the constitution they created for nearly half a century.

Only ten of the original delegates, God willing, will live to celebrate the golden anniversary of the ratification on June 6. So it goes. But in 54 days fifty years ago, 100 “ordinary” Montanans produced an extraordinary document. It has “a shape that satisfies, clean and evident,” a shape that above all reflects a belief in and a commitment to Montanans just like you and me. They did more than leave a lasting legacy. They created a precious birthright.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

