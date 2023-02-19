Sean’s girlfriend wouldn’t join him for lunch that day. “You’re smothering me,” she told him. “I need space.”

She got it. Sean went home at noon, found his father’s 1911 in the usual place, pressed it against his temple and pulled the trigger. He was 16-years-old.

Sean’s suicide is no anomaly. Montana’s youth suicide rate (ages 11-17) is 2.5 times the national average. Nearly 2/3 are by firearm. Most are preceded by a triggering interpersonal event — a fight with a girl friend or parent, a disappointment at school, getting bullied. The suicide happens within hours after that. Families usually had no idea their child was suicidal.

Among Montana children ages 10-14, suicide is now the leading cause of preventable death. And it IS preventable. Suicidal ideation can be identified, and if kids and their families get immediate help, lives are saved.

That’s what HB 252 aimed to do. The bill proposed expanding a successful pilot program now offered in a few Montana schools to make it available to all our schools. The program uses a computerized screening tool to identify students with suicidal ideation, get them same-day counseling, and connect them and their families with services to address their issues — social isolation, homelessness, poverty, sexual identity…whatever they face.

HB 252 passed out of committee on an 18-3 vote. But the sponsor took nothing for granted. He sought out legislators and listened to their concerns. In response to the concern that this program duplicated other DPHHS suicide prevention efforts, he narrowed the bill’s scope — and its price tag — to services that would otherwise not be available: the free screening at participating schools and same-day counseling for students identified as at-risk.

Hearing that some legislators believed (mistakenly) that the bill funded a pre-selected vendor, he amended it to clarify that, like all DPHHS grant programs, applications from more than one vendor would be considered.

Hearing concerns (unfounded) that parental permission wasn’t required to screen or provide services to a child, he amended the bill to specify that it would be.

But in two separate floor sessions on the bill, all his work was ignored. Legislators continued to insist (mistakenly) these programs were already provided, parental permission wasn’t required, and providers of the current pilot program were trying to cushy-fund themselves into perpetuity.

Following the reasoning legislators applied to this issue, as opposed to others they’ve recently addressed, is whiplash-inducing:

They say it’s “an awful lot of money,” but it’s about the same amount they’re proposing for legal challenges to the unconstitutional bills they’re passing right and left.

They say they want to protect children, but their actions show a greater interest in protecting teenagers from dirty pictures than the gun in the nightstand.

They say it’s not the schools’ job to “fix” kids, but schools are where kids are. With the data linking suicide to poverty and to triggering events, HB 252 makes suicide prevention screening and same-day counseling — crucial missing links — immediately accessible and free for every Montana youth at school.

They pooh-poohed the validity of these screenings and surveys, but Montana’s suicide statistics don’t lie. Since last March, Benefis Hospital alone treated 109 Great Falls students with active or passive suicidal ideation. Over a third of them were sixth-graders. Sixth-graders!

And two days after HB 252 died, Governor Gianforte, who did nothing to support it, announced he would allocate COVID funding to a virtually identical program, except it would reach only 40% of Montana’s youth. Sophie’s choice, I guess. Hopefully, the Appropriations Committee will find a way to fill the gap and ensure that every Montana family, regardless of income or rurality, can know if their child is potentially suicidal and get affordable access to the help they need.

Meanwhile, having been a Montana schoolteacher watching the effects of suicide ripple through a school, having been a parent in a community that saw seven youth suicides over the course of three years, having mourned with too many parents of children who committed suicide, I’m haunted by ghosts. Nothing is harder to accept than the preventable end of a life barely begun.

Except for a legislative majority scrambling for excuses not to help.