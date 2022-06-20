Mary Sheehy Moe: Not the same old drill

Dezmond knows the drill. A freshman, he’s been preparing for active shooters since kindergarten. In elementary school he dreamed of being the hero, positioning himself to save his classmates. But now when his teacher “fake-bangs” the door to start the simulation, he wonders what his last words might be, which friends might call for his help, whether to hide or play dead.

Heather knows the drill. When the shooting started at Columbine, she was in choir. All sixty choir kids sardined themselves inside the teacher’s office and hid. For hours. When the police finally came, she was frisked and escorted in a small group through the aftermath. “It was like the Titanic,” she remembers. Overhead sprinklers had converted the cafeteria and hallways into a shallow sea with notebooks, backpacks and ballcaps floating eerily on its surface. She saw the bodies, too. They weren’t floating.

Heather went to college the following fall, but soon dropped out. Fire alarms… essays on gun control…too many triggers. She went back later and is a teacher now, leading her students through active shooter drills. Drill or no drill, she’s hypervigilant. “A Plan B?” she scoffs. “I have Plans B through Z. I’m always thinking, What if….”

Montana teachers know the drill. Sitting around a kitchen table, they school me.

“The training for teachers is the worst part,” a high school teacher says. “One time the police had us do this simulation, and you wouldn’t believe how pumped up you get! Our librarian — so shy, so gentle — got so caught up in it that when this huge policeman approached her as the pretend shooter, she hit him over the head with the paper cutter!”

“I’m glad they don’t do those simulations with kiddos anymore,” a first-grade teacher added, shaking her head. “The lockdown drills are bad enough. The little ones get so scared. ‘It’s just practice,’ I tell them. ‘It’ll be OK.’ But they search my face for the truth with those big eyes, and I don’t know the truth.”

Ashlee knows the drill. The day after Uvalde, two balloons popped in the high school foyer. That sound coincided with a parent reporting a student putting a weapon in his bag as he entered the school. Seconds later, the school went into lockdown.

It was Ashlee’s prep period. She went to lock her door and saw a panicked freshman running up the hall. She pulled her into the classroom and hid her in the closet. After a while she heard the girl sobbing. “‘I want my daddy,’” she kept saying. It was awful. In a while, Ashlee remembered, they announced it was a false alarm, everything’s OK, just go back to teaching as usual. As usual? Everything’s OK? How do I step out of those panicky hours, trying to comfort this poor girl huddled in my supply closet? How?

Kimberly knows the drill. “Somewhere out there,” the Uvalde mom told a Congressional committee, “there is a mom listening to our testimony thinking, ‘I can’t even imagine their pain,’ not knowing that our reality will someday be hers.”

And somewhere out there, preparing for catastrophe year after year, is an increasingly troubled young soul who feels punched-down, powerless, invisible. He knows the drill: With an assault weapon you can turn those tables, maybe even go out in a record-setting blaze of vainglory.

Over 311,000 students have experienced a school shooting since Columbine. Nobody’s bothered to count the adults. And the damage of school shootings goes far beyond the direct experience. Like a pond lined with boulders that some troubled soul keeps catapulting into the middle, that terrible first whoosh ripples to every shore.

We can argue forever about whether to outlaw boulders or rid the shore of troubled souls. It’s probably too late for the former and too impossible a dream for the latter. It took us a long time to get to this sorry state. It’ll take a long time to get out. The proposals of Chris Murphy’s Senate committee are a start. Stop saying it’s not enough. At least it’s not the same old drill.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

