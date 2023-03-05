Enough! This Legislature’s tireless overreach into the prerogatives of every government body but its own, its see-sawing inconsistencies, its fiscal and policy spit-balling! I need a break. I suspect you do too. So on a brighter note….

I fell off a cliff my freshman year in high school. Maybe algebra pushed me. Or puberty. Or the realization that the only good role for a girl back then was cheerleader, and without plastic surgery and massive infusions of vivacity, I’d never land it. Whatever it was, the familiar foundation of identity and connectedness gave way beneath my feet. I fell.

It took me seven years to regain my footing, and some memories still make me shiver. So when I dropped my first child off at high school long ago, I was worried. But sometime during that first week, a teacher pulled her aside and said, “You have talent. If you work at it, you can be really good.” She was walking on air when I picked her up.

“My teacher says I can sing, Mom!”

Ever since, I’ve witnessed the lessons music teaches, lessons the Legislature would be wise to learn: the power of restraint, the discipline of attending to detail, the cooperation to blend in and the confidence to stand out. I’ve seen the spirituality music nurtures in young people and the powerful medium it provides for expressing their feelings. Best of all, at what can be the most isolating, self-critical period of their lives, I’ve seen music education give kids a new home.

Yes, they’re learning to sing or play an instrument, to ebb and flow within a group, to read both text and context, to understand cultures distant in time and place. But they’re also learning – from the people to the right and the left and all around them – that people are more alike than different. That our differences make us laugh, make us think, make us marvel. And that, like this republic, with effort and vision, we can produce something that is more than the sum of our parts.

With music groups in particular, that bond lasts a lifetime. It isn’t the honor society that gets together every year to march in the homecoming parade, although you’ll find honors students in the band. It isn’t the basketball team that livens up the alumni reunion, although athletes like to sing too. It’s always the music kids who still know each other – and how to bring the party.

Sadly, one in five Montana children now live in poverty. Buying or even renting a musical instrument is beyond their means. School districts do amazing things to help, but have you ever wondered why the number of students declaring themselves qualified for free or reduced lunches decreases as they age? I think it’s because at a certain age (sixth grade or so) it feels like begging. Same thing with instrument rentals. Too many kids forgo a chance at that bond because they don’t want to say (yet again), “I’m poor.”

Just as sadly, in a state slowly going songless, music teachers are among the hardest subject specialists to recruit and retain. Why? In addition to the stressors we’re piling on all teachers, music teachers typically have more kids and work crazy schedules, night and day. It’s hard work.

COVID hit them especially hard. How do your students play horns without transmitting an airborne virus? How do they sing with masks on? How do you maintain that sense of home on Zoom? How do you rise to the occasion when there is no occasion? It was the last straw for some music teachers. But never underestimate the creativity of musicians. Most found a way.

Yes, we’re in another difficult time. Yes, the foundation seems to be crumbling. Yes, the Legislature is on transmittal break, but they’ll be back next week and Lord help us all. But March is Music In Our Schools Month. Throughout Montana, kids in choir, band, and orchestra will be performing for the communities that have given them this wonderful home away from home.

Go see them. They’ll knock you off your feet. And sometimes that’s a good thing.