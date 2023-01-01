Mary Sheehy Moe: Montana worth fighting for

After sleeping in heavenly peace for a fortnight, our state capitol will explode with activity next week. A legislature more extreme than any Montana has known will convene once more. Among the mind-boggling number of bills, at least 100 will attempt to sideline, red-line, or white out Montana’s Supreme Court, Constitution, public schools, the autonomy of every gender identity other than cis-male, and the authority of every government body but its own.

It’s difficult to overstate the peril the Montana we know and love faces in 2023. Yet as December ends, I think of how it began…with a ceremony in the capitol’s old Supreme Court Chambers recognizing the achievements of this year’s winners of the Governor’s Arts Awards.

The event was heart-warming in the familiar Montana ways — the “whatever” dress code…the “2 Degrees of Kevin Bacon” every Montana gathering entails. But above all was that oldest of Montana themes, the true treasure of the Treasure State.

This year the mother lode centered in the Golden Triangle, that chunk of northcentral Montana roughly bounded by Havre, Browning, and Great Falls. Three of the awardees — a musician, an author, and an artist — came of age on that tiny slice of the planet. So did four of the nominators, the selection committee chair, and the person presenting the awards, Lieutenant Governor Kristin Juras.

As I observed these nine now-accomplished people, I marveled at the wealth that nurtured them — not money, but the sense of possibility that landscape and those communities gave them, the reflections that deepened them and the connections that bound them for life.

“It’s dizzying,” award-winning author Deirdre McNamer acknowledged. “I’ve never been in a room in which so many of my lives intersect.” She’d known the lieutenant governor and the selection committee chair as babies. Her parents and theirs had been friends. Seeing them after all these years brought her back to her father’s grave in Shelby, where Kristin’s father, Rib, sang his friend a fond farewell.

“I feel very, very lucky to…have grown up where I did,” she concluded, “with those Rockies the backbone glittering to the West and this endless horizon on the far side of all that wind.”

Nominator Philip Aaberg knew that wind too. Sixty-six miles east, he’d spliced a prodigious rise as a child pianist with a less prodigious stint on Chester’s basketball team. That’s how he met awardee Rob Quist, whose Cut Bank team beat Chester for the Class B state championship. Rob went on to the U of M to major in physical therapy, minor in music, and play some more basketball.

Ultimately, music won his heart. In a recent interview he described the thrill of performing, the chemistry with the audience when “the energy starts to swirl and the roof seems like it blows away and the music starts to soar. I just live for those moments.”

Even further east, Don Greytak honed his talent on his own. When Wally and Pep Jewell, his nominators, first met him, he was a rancher/pilot/metal sculptor bringing piles of film to the camera department of the Havre pharmacy where Wally worked. Don intended to use the photographs as models for his pencil art. Curious, the Jewells asked to see the finished works. They were awestruck in 1978 and remain so today.

As Pep put it, Don captures “the essence of life as it was in years gone by.” You’ll find humor there, respect, the dignity of ordinary lives…all conveyed by an artist who finds the profound in the commonplace.

On Dec. 1, 2022, an awards ceremony brought these Hi-Line gems into one of Montana’s most beautiful rooms. Of course, they’d shared one of God’s most beautiful rooms for years. Watching them on the lee side of all that wind, I pictured them as children, lying on their backs in tall grass, dreaming big dreams as they watched clouds become horses and archers and ice cream cones scudding across that endless sky.

Montana helped those dreams come true and they returned the favor, reminding us, as Aaberg said, of all we have…and all we have to lose. That’s a Montana worth fighting for.