Mary Sheehy Moe: Loving the Smith to death

The Black Butte Copper Mine site nearby isn’t the only threat to the Smith River State Park. All of us who love it constitute a threat too.

No matter how you look at it, floating the Smith is a steal of a deal: for Montanans, $25 for four days of heaven; for out-of-staters, $75. With its affordability, beauty, solitude — and fish! — the Smith is in high demand…so much so that, unless you pay an outfitter, you literally have to win the lottery to float. The number of people entering the lottery has steadily increased in the last decade. By 2018, over 10,500 people put their names in the hopper. That number exploded to 15,160 by 2021.

The number of people who win the lottery or find an outfitter and float the Smith has also steadily increased. With the exception of last year, when low flows forced an early shut-down, every year some 6,000 happy campers clamber onto rafts, canoes and kayaks for a trip through paradise. The feedback they give park staff, formally and informally, is that they love, love, love the experience.

And there’s the rub. We’re loving the Smith to death.

The “trampling effects” of all these visitors are taking a heavy toll. Landings are sloughing. Vegetative cover is disappearing. Core areas are barren. Soil is hardening. Roots are seeing daylight.

The most serious damage, though, comes not from people’s feet but from their seats. To contain human waste, State Parks staff started providing pit latrines at all boat camps in 1983. They’re hand-dug by river rangers. When one pit fills up, it’s covered over and a new pit is dug. (And you think your job is the pits!)

To date, some 1,200 latrines have been dug, now averaging 34 pits a season. There’s no doubt they’ve been a boon to health and sanitation. But 39 years of more and more waste has created a health and sanitation issue of its own. We’re running out of available sites for new latrines even as the negative impacts on water quality, soil and vegetation have escalated.

If we’re going to preserve the Smith River Corridor as a semi-primitive experience and protect its cultural resources, we can’t go on this way. Something’s got to give. The State Parks & Recreation Board recently recommended two new rules.

The first is to eliminate overnight stays during floating at Camp Baker, the launch site for floating the Smith. Pre-COVID, floaters would arrive at the site the evening before their float and then vie for positioning to get on the river first. With so many floaters, so many vehicles, so much equipment and, frankly, so much partying, the “trampling effects” on Camp Baker — not to mention nuisance to the neighboring land-owners — were intense.

Something good came out of COVID! In those early months of social distancing imperatives, State Parks closed Camp Baker to overnight camping and shifted to scheduling by telephone. Campers, neighbors, and nearby communities liked the change so much the practice was continued in 2021. Last month, the State Parks Board recommended making the change permanent. That should significantly reduce the wear and tear on the Smith’s most-battered camp — and neighboring properties and patience.

The more controversial change will be the requirement to pack out your own waste. I know: Ewww. But wouldn’t you rather pack it out than sleep and eat and drink and breathe in its increasingly pervasive presence? Wouldn’t you rather pack it out than lose access to the Smith — or, worse, lose the Smith we once knew — forever?

I know: Yours doesn’t stink. And in a place with the solitude of the Smith, I also know you can outfox enforcement. But you can’t fool Mother Nature.

Ask an outfitter. Montana may be the only state in the nation that doesn’t have this requirement for a multi-day float on a river corridor. State Parks is doing everything it can to provide floaters with easy ways to transport and dispose of their waste. They’re delaying the requirement till next summer to prepare for it.

But it’s time, folks. Past time. Just do it.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

