Ours was the unlikeliest of friendships. Sheila Stearns was tactful; I’m blunt. She was circumspect. I’m irreverent. She was nice. I’m … well, a work in progress.

Professionally, we got off on very wrong feet. As the commissioner of higher education, Sheila was the default choice to represent Montana’s system on the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE). She’d served in that role for one governor, but the subsequent governor appointed me, a mere two-year campus CEO.

I had no idea the other states would resent Sheila’s replacement … until I attended my first WICHE meeting. The ice was so thick I should have brought a chainsaw.

“Is it just me, or do you sense some hostility here?” I asked Dan Harrington, Montana’s WICHE legislator.

Dan laughed. “They just miss Sheila,” he told me. Then he explained the tradition the governor and I had somehow breached.

Mortified, I immediately called Sheila. “I’m so sorry!” I gushed. “I had no idea!”

That’s when I first experienced Sheila’s far-sighted grace. “No need to apologize,” she reassured me. “I think the governor just wants to shake things up a bit. You’ll love it. Keep me up to date, won’t you?”

I was her abject slave from then on.

During her tenure as commissioner, I watched Sheila Stearns shape a testy mix of regents into a productive working group. She rebuilt the credibility of the university system with Montana’s legislature; brought higher education and K-12 leaders into a meaningful, ongoing conversation; elevated two-year education from a last resort to an appealing first choice; and improved accountability, affordability, access and transferability through data-based decision-making, dual enrollment, distance learning and common course-numbering.

Sheila’s public accomplishments were historic, but her private influence was epic. Hers was the marriage little girls dream of. She wore her love of family proudly on her sleeve. And as women throughout and beyond Montana will aver, she was not content merely to break through glass ceilings herself. She smoothed the jagged edges and applied gauze for a generation of women navigating a sea of shards.

Both competitive, we had a standing joke that I simply couldn’t beat her to or at anything. Spelling bee champion for my entire town? Sheila had been county champ. Sigma Chi Derby Day Queen? Sheila was their Sweetheart … oh, and also Montana’s first female Rotarian, college president and commissioner. Of course, I was and remain the university system’s oldest active majorette. Got her there.

When I was diagnosed with advanced-stage leukemia in 2010, I worked for Sheila. She’d beaten breast cancer in the '90s so she knew how a dire prognosis transforms your world.

“I can’t die first, Sheila!” I’d kid her when she called. “My only hope of getting into Heaven is if you’re there to negotiate for me!”

Now she is. The night before she died, I attended a local high school’s spring concert. It was a beautiful event, full of the joyful bond that music creates in kids and communities. The highlight of the evening, if standing ovations mean anything, was the performance of Sheila’s granddaughter, who belted out a difficult number from “Hamilton” like she owned it.

I couldn’t wait to tell Sheila. “Your girl not only hit it out of the park, but out of the parking lot and over the highway heading out of town,” I wrote her that night. “Sleep well with that sweet thought, dear friend.”

I hesitated over that last line. It sounded like I was telling her to let go. Ordinarily I would have said it, though, and when you’re ill, you want people to be ordinary with you.

I doubt she got my message. But I don’t doubt she’s sleeping well. Sheila Stearns was a good and faithful servant to her God, her husband, her family, her friends, her profession, and the state she knew so well and loved so deeply.

If you’re up there, Sheila — and of course you are — start working on St. Peter for me, OK? It’s gonna be a hard sell. But as a good friend once told me, “You’ve got this … although the chainsaw is a good Plan B.”

Thank you for being that friend.