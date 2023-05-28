Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In 1868, Grand Army of the Republic Gen. John Logan declared May 30 as Decoration Day, a day to festoon soldiers’ graves with flowers. “Let no neglect, no ravages of time,” he wrote, “testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten … the cost of a free and undivided republic.”

This weekend we continue that tradition, decorating the graves of those who gave their lives for us — the grandfather who died in a WWI foxhole, the uncle who “zigged when he should have zagged” on Iwo Jima, the cousins, classmates and friends who returned from Vietnam or Iraq or Afghanistan in body bags.

In reverence and fondness, we lay our floral wreaths. But no flower arrangement can disguise what the ravages of time have cost us. As Lincoln biographer Jon Meacham reflected recently, we are now a dangerously divided nation. This isn’t like 1933 or 1968, when Americans sensed that our democratic experiment was failing and buckled down to keep it alive. Today is really more like the 1850s, Meacham asserts. We have competing visions of reality itself.

Nowhere are these dual realities more evident — and more troubling — than in the continued embrace of Donald Trump by a substantial portion of our citizenry. We all watched an American president defeated in the polls engage in increasingly desperate authoritarian acts to overthrow our expressed will. Subsequent inquiries have only added detail to the depth of depravity that culminated in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Yet two years later, Trump attracts adoring crowds and kowtowing politicians willing to rewrite history, suspend reality (and morality), and imperil the experiment itself for one more dance with a demagogue whose every impulse and impact is anger-fueled division. That kind of division, Meacham reminds us, isn’t settled by “the ordinary protocols of politics.” It’s settled with the sword. To avoid that, the majority of us have to squelch our worst impulses and deploy the better angels of our nature. And we all have both.

This Memorial Day, I’m remembering one humble grave in Arlington National Cemetery. The man buried there had risen to the highest levels of power. America’s longest-serving Senate majority leader, he shepherded us through assassinations, a war he opposed, and Watergate before being chosen by two successive presidents — one a Democrat, the other a Republican — as our ambassador to Japan.

Nobody would have predicted his trajectory. Raised by shirt-tail relatives in Great Falls, he was a recidivist run-away, eventually doing time in “juvie.” He falsified his age (14) to enlist in the Navy for World War I. When the truth came out, he was sent back home, only to enlist later in the Army and then the Marines.

The discipline of the military, the fascination with international affairs it sparked, and the love of a good woman transformed that childhood ne’er-do-well into Mike Mansfield, a statesman for all seasons. The whole world recognized that statesmanship when he eulogized our slain president on Nov. 24, 1963. His description of President John F. Kennedy fits Mansfield as well: a good heart, courage fused by kindness and strength and, above all, the example of giving of oneself that encourages all of us to give to one another until there is “no room, no room at all, for the bigotry, the hatred, the prejudice, and the arrogance” which converges in a moment of horror to strike at the very heart of us.

Those forces converge around us now. Is there no Abraham Lincoln, no Mike Mansfield, to pull us from their grip? Neither man died as a soldier. But both lived for it, painfully aware of their obligation to those who had made that sacrifice. In doing so, they left us with the gifts better angels bestow. “Will we take them?” Mansfield asked 60 years ago. “Will we have, now, the sense and the responsibility and the courage to take them?”

So much says we won’t. But as I think of a Montanan who rose from the humblest of origins to such towering heights and still had the selflessness to choose, at life’s end, a USMC private’s grave in Arlington Cemetery … well, I’m putting my money on better angels.