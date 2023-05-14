A mother’s hardest to forgive.

Life is the fruit she longs to hand you,

Ripe on a plate. And while you live,

Relentlessly, she understands you. — Phyllis McGinley

“Mary Beth,” my mother scolded 15-year-old me. “You’re impossible. No matter what I say, you’ll argue.”

My retort: “I will not!”

Impossible. Argumentative. Screwed-up. That was teen-aged me. I hadn’t always been that way, nor would I always be, but when you’re in the middle of an unhappy adolescence, the former is hard to remember; the latter, impossible to believe.

I don’t know what happened exactly. Was it because a tomboy couldn’t survive the Barbie-and-Ken high schools of the 1960s? Was it because I couldn’t play sports, couldn’t curl my hair, couldn’t, couldn’t, couldn’t? I don’t know. I only know that somewhere near the intersection of Puberty and Algebra, I disappeared. An impossible, defiant screw-up took my place.

I got in trouble — a lot. I started skipping school, drinking, going places I shouldn’t go with people I hardly knew. I lied to my parents. I broke their rules. I didn’t dare give Dad “attitude,” so Mom got it in firehose doses.

One night I came home from some unusually innocent pastime to find the door locked. I circled around to the patio. The bottom half of the Dutch door was unlocked. As I opened it, the neighbor’s cat rubbed against my legs. Mom was deeply felinophobic. Struggling to keep the cat out and get myself in, I stumbled into the dining room, the lower door banging behind me.

Wakened by the racket, my parents emerged from their bedroom, certain I’d been drinking. Dad was furious, and I, filled with the righteousness of the seldom innocent, met him head-on. Irish tempers flared. Mom tried to wedge some Luxembourgian level-headedness into the mix, to no avail. “Get out,” Dad told me. “Now.” I left in a huff.

Our street stretched for miles, eventually lined on one side by an irrigation ditch. I strode the first mile exuberant with outrage. As I checked for traffic before crossing from the ditch side to a connecting street, I saw it. Our car.

It was impossible to miss. Dad had special-ordered an airport limousine to accommodate our large family, and between the extraordinary length and the rooftop lights, it was a rolling cirque du soleil. In the tall grass, I watched it approach, Mom’s worried, weary face pressed to the window, searching the darkness for impossible me.

I hid.

I’d like to say I didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know she was sick with fear, but that wouldn’t be true. I knew. My mom was love clean through. I had hurt her before and would again, but those hurts were accidental, incidental — something unexpectedly explosive I did that rocked her in repercussion. This time was different. I was suffering, so I made her suffer, too.

Urged by Mom’s “network,” I returned home two days later. There was no fatted calf, no come-to-Jesus awakening. For months, years even, I just put one foot in front of the other. So did my folks, I suspect. Slowly, “impossible” morphed into “I’m possible.” I became a different person — again. I became happy — again.

This is my 12th Mother’s Day without Mom. She understood me relentlessly, so I miss her. But for some 16,600 days after “that night,” our faces lit up at the sight of each other. Laughter and love filled our shared space. There’s really nothing to regret. Just that one moment in the tall grass. Whenever I remember her face in that window — so anguished, so protective — well, that’s when the tears fall. Not in sorrow. In shame.

As atonement, I tell you this story with two hopes:

If you’re a kid like I was, hang on. It gets better — if you let it. It’s frustrating to keep “accidentally” hurting people who love you, but they know you’re struggling. (They are, too.) Just don’t do it deliberately.

And if you’re that adolescent’s mother … you can’t hand her self-worth, ripe on a plate. If you’re both lucky, though, you can keep her safe and warm until she finds it herself. Mom and I were soooo lucky.