Mary Sheehy Moe: How far have women come?

“You’ve come a long way, baby,” Virginia Slims ads assured women in 1972. Judging by the number of women elected to Montana’s constitutional convention, we had indeed.

Prior to 1972, no woman had ever been a Montana governor or supreme court justice. Only one was currently serving in each house of the Montana legislature. Yet 19 women won seats in the 100-delegate convention.

That was no accident. Women, particularly the League of Women Voters, had been instrumental in winning legislative and public support for the convention. In the process, they had become well-versed on what a constitution should and shouldn’t be. They came to the convention educated and idealistic. And they got ‘er done.

A woman and a man worked together to write the constitution’s powerful preamble. A woman championed environmental protection so effectively that a clean and healthful environment was included as a declared right. A woman ensured that the cultural integrity of Montana’s American Indians was recognized and preserved. Having been shooed away for decades, female delegates were especially intent on establishing citizens’ rights to observe, know and participate in the workings of their government. And when the 100 delegates completed their work, women led the effort to convince Montanans to ratify the new constitution.

Inspired by their experience, most of the 19 women delegates went on to further contributions in the public sphere. Interestingly, though, only four returned as legislators to the building they’d called home for those three heady months in 1972. After one term, three of the four concluded that serving in the legislature wasn’t their cup of tea. Why? Institutional culture, I’m guessing.

Over time, all institutions develop ways of thinking and behaving that become ways of behaving-without-thinking, traditions that reflect — and reinforce —the institution’s norms. Even after the conditions that created the culture disappear, the norms remain. It’s like buying a house from heavy smokers. They don’t live there anymore. You don’t smoke. But that smell! It’s in the walls.

During its formative years, the Montana legislature was an exclusively male body with a copper collar around its neck. Nobody likes to be seen on a leash, so behind-the-scenes decision-making became the norm. Today the copper collar is a relic of history, but the practice — and unquestioning acceptance —of deliberating outside public view is in the walls.

A man under someone’s thumb looks for someone to put under his own thumb. He cultivates a gang to help him keep that thumb in place. In the legislature of old, a man didn’t have to look far for either one. Another norm was born.

Today, 30% of Montana’s legislators are female, but upon election every woman encounters an experience much like frat-house hazing. Regardless of her expertise, she’s perceived to be “a freshman” … best seen and not heard. When she doesn’t follow a protocol she knows nothing about, eyes roll. When she advances her first bill, her colleagues make her believe it’s going down in flames, enjoying her moment of public panic.

Yes, newly elected men have the same experience. Sadly, though, men are used to hazing, gangs, and “the woodshed.” And woman or man, to get along, legislators go along. They accept the norms and perpetuate them when they reach the lofty status of sophomores. The more sadistic types absolutely revel in the license hazing gives them. The smoke stays in the walls.

The women — and men — who came to Helena in 1972 had no culture to walk into. Determined to work together productively, they avoided both the appearance and the reality of back alleys, gangs, intimidation, and woodsheds. The result was a culture of respect that laid the foundation for a new way of doing the people’s business.

That was half a century ago. With the help of the courts, erecting a framework on that foundation has gone well. But the walls on the upper floors still reek of “man up.”

Have we women come a long way in Montana’s legislature since 1972? In representation, yes. But in creating a more open, accepting, nurturing culture? Within those walls, still far short of critical mass, no. Smoke gets in your eyes.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

