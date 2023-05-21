We didn’t hide Easter eggs last month. That would have transformed our property into what tort lawyers affectionately call an “attractive nuisance.” Any children fishing around anywhere in our yard for eggs would be plunging their innocent little fingers into piles and piles of something rounder, smaller and nastier than eggs. We’re talking deer poop, folks. (Sorry if you’re eating breakfast.)

Remember that line from “The Shawshank Redemption” extolling the main character, who “crawled through a river of [waste] and came out clean on the other side?" By March, I fully expected to see Andy Dufresne rising at the border of my back yard, a plastic bag containing the warden’s clothes strapped to his ankle. But even Andy couldn’t come out clean on the other side of the open sewer in my backyard.

When deer eat your flowers, you shrug it off. When they rub the bark off your trees, you tell yourself it’ll grow back (until the day you fork over an extravagant sum to have the dead tree removed). But when the never-ending slog of onion-heads quite literally has you “up [waste] creek,” it’s not funny.

It's unsightly. Unsanitary. Unacceptable.

I know what you’re thinking: This is Montana, woman. You don’t like deer? Move back to wherever. And that’s when I tell you I was born in Montana. I’m somewhere between a second-generation and fourth-generation Montanan, depending on where you start counting, and I seem to be the only native Montanan not counting. I’m well-acquainted with deer. Out in the wild, dipping their little deer lips into a gurgling brook, I’m simply mad about them. But after three decades (and counting) in a front-row seat watching urban deer, I would very much like to turn the channel.

In Helena, Whitefish, Great Falls and now Missoula, I’ve seen deer chest-deep in my garbage can, “foraging” for food; lolling like a leper colony on my lawn; spitting out my deer-resistant flowers and leaving a row of carefully clipped stems in their wake; chasing frightened children under parked trucks during “the rut”; springing out in front of traffic; lying dead or injured on city streets. Friends in Billings, Choteau, Havre, Malta, Roundup and White Sulphur Springs tell me they’re watching the same show.

But the omnipresence of deer on our current property represents a new low. Every tree is damaged. Countless shrubs have been tortured to death. This winter and early spring, you couldn’t take one step in any direction without stepping into what we now refer to as “[Waste] Creek.” Unlike the similarly named sit-com, there is no finale in sight. We’d love to have our grandchildren over but between the excrement and the ticks, we don’t dare.

I’ve tried scaring the idiotic ungulates away with all manner of menacing tactics. They just stare and poop, forage and poop, chew and poop. My husband shoots them with anything the law allows. They sashay away, only to mosey back “home” when he goes inside.

We cleaned up the yard this month while they’re off fawning. Waste not, want not. But they’ll be back … in even greater numbers. We’re left with two choices — get a dog or get a fence. Since getting a dog will require getting a fence anyway, with dog poop added to the mix, we might as well just get a fence.

“Just get a fence” — ha! Sounds so easy. Then you contact your city and your state and as your your permit application and animal control questions languish “in the queue,” dreams of get-‘er-done die. In future columns, in between the usual political harangues, I’ll keep you posted on my progress in the queues. If you have sob stories, data or solutions that might enlighten or console me, I’m all ears. Just email me at mary.sheehy.moe@gmail.com.

In the meantime, I’m gobsmacked by these ironies: I don’t even want a fence. Now I have to beg every government branch in sight to let me spend upwards of $20,000 to protect property not a single branch will lift a twig to safeguard. Meanwhile, in the last 30+ years, where was my only home where deer were not a problem?

In the country.