Mary Sheehy Moe: Breaking the public comment contract: A case study

Leona had just watched her boys pull out of the driveway, it seemed — Dustin behind the wheel, Daniel riding shotgun — when she got the call. “There’s been an accident,” Daniel told her, breathless. Texting, Dustin had lost control of the vehicle. Daniel was OK, but Dustin was unconscious. He has “a stick in his eye,” Daniel said.

As the day took Leona from the ambulance to one hospital and then another, she learned that the “stick” was actually a 4-inch-thick fence post that had snapped upon impact and embedded itself in Dustin’s face. His injuries were inoperable; his death, inevitable. With her oldest son holding one of Dustin’s hands and her husband holding the other, Leona placed hers on her son’s chest until his heart beat no more.

The next day Dustin’s cell phone was returned to the family and they retrieved his last message. “Three letters ended my son’s life,” Leona testified: “L-O-L.”

Over the course of half a century in public meetings, I’ve heard all kinds of public comment, but Leona’s testimony before our Senate Judiciary Committee in 2015 was the most memorable. It wasn’t just the heartbreaking story. It wasn’t just that she told it with such dignity, her husband shaking with grief behind her. It was also the fact that she had driven 5 hours on wintry roads to tell it for the second time that session and would drive back on the same roads for another 5 hours, all in the hope that her comments would spare some other family such a loss.

Our committee was considering a bill to outlaw texting while driving. Leona’s comments were compelling, but public policy is seldom changed on the basis of one sad story. Others provided comment making it clear that Leona’s story was not an isolated one. Professionals in medicine, law enforcement, insurance, construction, and the law provided statistics, studies, and analyses showing that:

• Montana’s roads are the most dangerous in the nation.

• Texting while driving is a major reason for that danger. Year to year, “distracted driving” is the leading cause of accidents, with texting a significant portion of distracted driving incidents.

• Law enforcement, insurance companies, hospitals, construction companies, the medical profession and county attorneys, among other groups, all support prohibiting texting while driving.

• Drivers who text are 8-23 times more likely to crash than drivers who don’t.

• At 55 mph, in the 4.5 seconds it takes to text, the texter is “driving blind” for the length of a football field. A lot can happen between goalposts. Tackles. Interceptions. Flea-flickers. Hail Marys. The impalement of a human head on a snapped fencepost.

When I think of effective public comment, I always think of that bill. We heard a wide range of constituent perspectives, a good mix of data and analysis, and a compelling story that put the faces of a family on the numbers, a picture of what can be lost and a vision for what could be gained. No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

I’d like to tell you it succeeded in shaping public policy that has saved lives. It didn’t. On the floor, state senators, overwhelmingly avowed pro-lifers, raised every “what-about” they could conjure, embraced the personal freedom argument they cuckold whenever it suits them, and threw in that golden oldie, “You can’t fix stupid.” (Some truths really are self-evident.) The bill died on a tied vote.

It was doomed from the start because too many senators failed to honor their end of the public comment bargain. The right for the public to comment before a government body acts means nothing if decision-makers have closed their minds to any perspective but the one they already hold.

Leona made the pilgrimage to Helena again in 2017 and 2019 when similar bills were introduced. Those bills didn’t even make it out of committee. Meanwhile, during the five years Leona made that trek, cell phone distractions contributed to 1,055 Montana car crashes and 13 fatalities.

Today Montana remains the only state in the nation that allows texting while driving. LOL?