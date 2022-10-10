Mary Sheehy Moe: Baloney beyond belief

“You can’t make this stuff up,” you want to mutter in disbelief as you read the summary of witness testimony in Judge Moses’s recent order prohibiting Montana’s Republican leaders from disenfranchising certain voters. Clearly, though, those “leaders” can make stuff up — and do.

Let’s start with the “expert” they hired on your dime and mine to explain our fictional election integrity problem. By way of comparison, the multiple parties suing us brought in four experts, all with PhDs, acknowledged scholarship, original research, and peer-reviewed publications related to it. “Our” expert? No doctorate, no peer-reviewed publications, no original research. Just a job as analyst with the conservative news outlet RealClearPolitics.

It was RealClearPronto that his lack of expertise should disqualify him, but Judge Moses allowed him to testify. After making a wafer-thin case for research from other states, our expert conceded he hadn’t done any analysis on Montana’s situation and agreed Montana doesn’t have a voter fraud problem. Money for nothing. Check’s for fee.

Secretary of State Jacobsen’s representative was — well, mercurial. The judge finally had to admonish him to answer “yes” or “no” when a question called for it. The rep conceded that, although the entire case resulted from Jacobsen’s campaign promises to prevent voter fraud, her office had never researched voter fraud until he did…in preparation for the trial. He found two cases. Both occurred over 100 years ago. Neither would have been prevented by Jacobsen’s legislation.

It was no problem pinning down the former elections administrator from Broadwater County. He made it clear he’s never approved of Election Day Registration, even though Montana voters did overwhelmingly in 2014. He claimed it caused long lines in 2020 that put a financial burden on his office, but he couldn’t document the lines and his budget belied the burden.

Was he concerned about the hardship early registration might impose? Heck, no. Not even for the disabled? “Did they finally become disabled on Election Day?” he responded. “[They had] 364 days to come in and register. Why did they wait until the last day?” (Ah, the milk of human kindness. Sometimes it just curdles.)

Enter the good senator from Polson, the only legislator called to defend the three bills. Even answering the simplest question — “Has so-and-so repeatedly claimed Trump’s election was stolen?” — elicited a tap dance that finally decoded as “Yes.” As Judge Moses pointed out, although the senator testified that the best legislation is “thought out, vetted and has input from all stakeholders,” several tap dances ultimately revealed that this senator didn’t do any of those things on these bills. After trotting out several assumptions that proved to be contrary to fact, he conceded he based his vote on “just my feelings.”

Why this brazen careening between bombast and baloney? Because the truth doesn’t bear scrutiny. In 2021 Montana Republicans won an unprecedented breadth of power at the legislative and executive levels. They’re determined to entrench it and expand it, and they’ll move mountains — and morals — to do so.

In 2021, they usurped local control from cities, counties, health boards, and school boards. They tried to bribe the Board of Regents to relinquish their constitutional authority over the university system. They reversed the expressed will of local and state voters on various issues. They used administrative access to seize the emails of the Montana Supreme Court without a privacy review and then had the chutzpah to set up a star chamber (on your dime and mine) on the Court’s integrity! Physician, heal thyself.

And they intentionally complicated voting for minorities that don’t typically vote for them. Only one Republican legislator, Geraldine Custer of Forsyth, had the courage to intervene. She knew more about voting rights than the rest of them tripled, and she worked hard to use her expertise in service to her party. In response, they manipulated, deceived, betrayed and ridiculed her during the session and primaried her afterwards.

That’s no way to treat a lady. Not the statewoman from Rosebud County. And not the goddess depicted throughout this land holding the scales of justice. Yes, she’s blindfolded. But as Judge Moses documented meticulously in his 199-page ruling last week, she hears just fine.

Do you?