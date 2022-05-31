Mary Sheehy Moe: A child's magic will get you through a stretch of blue

A long time ago, I hit a stretch of blue. Work was getting old. Play had lost its savor. Things seemed pointless. At the end of one particularly bad day, I pulled up to the intersection a block from my home and looked down the street for oncoming traffic. That’s when I saw her.

She was just a silhouette in the late afternoon sunlight, but I knew that size and shape by heart. The pack on her shoulder said she was coming home from school, but her meandering gait and the ceremonial flourishes of a makeshift wand said something else. Wrapped in gold and make-believe, my little sorceress approached, tapping mailboxes and curbs, transforming her world to match her fantasy.

Just that simply, she transformed mine. Whatever was hollow in me filled up at the sight of her. I stayed sated into the evening and through the next day. By then I knew the vision was powerful, so in the days and weeks that followed, I brandished that moment of gold to chase away the blue. It worked.

That’s what children do for us. They hold up an ideal of something beyond words, but rich with reassurance. In return, we nourish them, we love them, and with or without a lesson plan, we teach them. In word and deed, through the climate we create and the philosophies we instill, we teach children what to expect and how to become.

What have they learned in this time of pandemic anger and illness, when most of us have expected the worst and few of us are happy about what we’re becoming? As I’ve slogged through the mounting muck, more and more often my gaze has drifted to children. Yes, I’ve seen their loneliness. The anxiety. The frustration. But pretty much everywhere I’ve looked, I’ve seen something else.

I’ve seen children help one another. I’ve seen them console and support and encourage one another. And last week, I watched dozens of choir kids spill off a stage and line an auditorium. Many held hands. Some fought back tears. All smiled with pure joy and invited the audience to join them in the last song of their last concert together: "All You Need Is Love." We did.

Our children are schooling us. Surrounded by adults screaming 'I can’t get no satisfaction,' they suggest we 'try a little tenderness.'

This week Montanans statewide celebrate the transformation of a whole new class of our communities’ children. In venues large and small, we announce to the world that these children have met our expectations for commencing to adulthood.

For most of us, it’s a happy day. For teachers, it’s the true payday, the satisfying reward for all their efforts. For communities, it’s a promise kept. In schools we’ve built and maintained, on fields and courts and in shops and theaters we’ve provided, through lessons in subjects we’ve deemed important, the Class of 2022 has become, as adults tediously say on these occasions, ready for college, career, and citizenship.

The graduates, of course, don’t talk such rot. They’re in the middle of a magical moment, a moment when the only world they’ve known is fading away and everything ahead of them seems to be simply waiting for their touch. It’s a moment to treasure, even if you’re only watching.

For you parents, though, it’s a bit sad. After 18 years of all the bittersweetness that comes with love, amid all the frustrations and fears of this time, I hope your experience this week is something like what I experienced at that intersection years ago. I watched my child emerge from the sunlight, shed the silhouette that obscured her, and take on the tawny colors and distinct features that are hers alone. Seeing me, she waved shyly, embarrassed to be caught with her daydream showing, but reveling still in its power. She shrugged off the ride I offered, preferring to go it alone. A world vibrant with springtime beckoned and she strode into it, her hair and her laughter floating behind her.

Hold on tight to this golden moment, parents. Its magic will get you through many a stretch of blue.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

