Mary Mulcaire-Jones and Madeleine Para: Climate extremes are hurting Americans — we must do more

From Hurricane Ian’s deadly toll to the destruction in Puerto Rico, and fatal flooding in Kentucky, it’s clear an altered climate is hurting Americans.

Whether enduring storms or flooding, or the growing threats of wildfires, toxic air, extreme heat, and drought, Americans are increasingly concerned by climate extremes.

In Montana, we’re already navigating extended wildfire seasons, floods, drought, heat waves, and low flows/warm river temperatures, among other threats. We need far-reaching efforts to reduce carbon emissions, lessen the warming, and avoid the worsening consequences of unchecked climate change.

While it’s human nature to feel overwhelmed by seemingly insurmountable problems, facing climate change head-on has been empowering for volunteers in the Montana chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. As everyday advocates seeking “the political will for a livable world,” our chapter meets regularly with Montana’s congressional delegation to urge for bipartisan climate policy to protect the people we love and the places we call home.

Our persistence is paying off. Congress is listening and taking steps to stabilize our climate, reduce pollution and ensure people and businesses benefit as we phase out the burning of heat-trapping fossil fuels.

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act includes climate provisions such as financial incentives for Americans to pivot away from gas cars and fossil-fuel-heated homes. The Act also has a $60 billion boost for domestic clean energy and is already motivating manufacturers to gear up production in the U.S. This will result in American jobs and help reduce U.S. emissions by up to 40% by 2030.

This is a great start, but a steady flow of climate extremes highlights the haste needed to solve this problem. While climate change did not cause Hurricane Ian — a catastrophic storm that killed more than 100 people — it added to the storm’s severity. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, and preliminary analysis indicates human-induced climate change increased the extreme rainfall of Hurricane Ian by more than 10%. The storm’s rapid intensification to a destructive Category 4 hurricane was also aided by warm ocean water, which was about 1.8F warmer than usual, creating “rocket fuel for the storm” as one hurricane researcher described it.

Meanwhile, many in Puerto Rico are living without electricity after Hurricane Fiona caused

flooding and landslides. In Canada, Fiona’s landfall was deemed the strongest on record,

highlighting how we must do more to mitigate against weather-amplifying climate change.

Based on current warming trends, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) predicts climate change could reduce GDP in the U.S. by up to 10% — about $2 trillion in today's dollars — by the end of this century. Climate extremes are also hindering medical services, and militaries are stretched as they deal with escalating wildfires, flooding, and heat.

The emissions reductions expected from the IRA are a significant step forward, but they fall below our Paris climate commitment of 50% by 2030. More federal policy is necessary to move the economy away from polluting fossil fuels. Implementing a price on pollution (carbon fee) would quickly lower emissions, and the money could be recycled back to Americans. Adding a border fee on carbon-intensive imports would also send a signal to the world that America will penalize foreign polluters who aren’t doing their part.

As the midterm elections approach, we’re urging Senators Tester and Daines and Congressman Rosendale and anyone running for public office to support strong solutions to steer our nation toward clean energy.

Climate change is here and making extreme weather worse, but we have the collective power to change the stakes. Now our leaders have a duty to shield us from the worst.