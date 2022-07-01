Mary Ann Dunwell: We can still defend abortion access in Montana

When I was in my twenties, I had an abortion.

I was young, unmarried, and had hardly any money. My partner, who eventually became my husband, was in the same boat, and lived on the other side of the country. We could barely support ourselves, there was no way we would have been able to support a child. So I decided to get an abortion.

I lived in Louisiana at that time, where anti-abortion sentiments ran strong and no health care providers would connect me with abortion care. I had to drive three hours to Texas, alone, to find a provider willing to help me. My partner couldn’t get away from his job, and I couldn’t afford a motel or even to eat a meal on the road. So I got back into my car and drove the three hours home, instead of being able to rest and recover.

I was isolated, unsupported, vulnerable, and alone. And I never want any other person to have to experience what I did if they decide to have an abortion. But with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, which established the right to access abortion nearly fifty years ago, that experience will be the reality for more and more people in our state and in our country.

In spite of the Supreme Court’s ruling, abortion is still legal in Montana, because our Montana Constitution protects our rights, our freedoms and our liberties in a way that’s unrivaled. Our Constitution’s guarantee of the right to privacy includes the right of Montanans to decide — without interference from the government — whether or not to get an abortion.

When I chose to have an abortion, I made the best decision for me and my future husband. As a parent now, I know that whether and when to have a child is one of the most important and intimate decisions a person will ever make. And I agree with the Montana Constitution that every person has the fundamental right to make that decision for themselves.

But our Constitution is under threat. Republicans are fighting in court right now to crack the foundation of our right to privacy and carve the right to access abortion out of it. Republican legislators have called the Constitution a “rag” that needs to be thrown out, and told repeatedly that they intend to do just that if they get the supermajority they need to do so. They’re attacking our independent judiciary, and they’re only two seats away from a supermajority in the Legislature, with which they’ll have the numbers to put anti-constitutional amendments on the ballot. That means our right to privacy, to autonomy, is hanging by a thread.

An all-out ban on abortion is on the table in a way it hasn’t been for decades. That’s not just my opinion. The Montana GOP’s party platform makes it clear that they want to ban abortion with no exceptions — not to save Montanans’ health and lives, not to treat survivors of rape and incest with the dignity and compassion they deserve. That’s the future that Republicans have told us that they want. That’s the future that they’re fighting like hell to create.

They don’t care that they’re out of step with the majority of Montanans, who oppose banning abortion. They only care about forcing their will on anyone who disagrees with them, about having the power to exert control over the most intimate aspects of our private decision-making.

But we have a chance to stop them. We have more hope than many of our neighboring states, because we have some critical things that they don’t have. We have an independent judiciary that recognizes the inviolability of the rule of law. We have a Legislature that isn’t yet under the boot of a Republican supermajority, which we can still prevent with our votes this fall. And we have a brilliant Constitution deeply rooted in true Montana values–freedom, privacy, the right to decide our own fates free from the control of politicians.

We have these critical protections, but they are under threat. We have the ability to defend them, but only if we work together. Register to vote and vote for pro-choice candidates who will protect our Constitution. Working together, we will secure a future for this state we love where everyone can live their lives in freedom.

Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell represents Helena and East Helena in the Montana House of Representatives.

