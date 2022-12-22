Mary Ann Dunwell: Save the MT Consumer Counsel

Republican members of the Montana Legislative Rules Committee aren’t waiting until we convene the 2023 session. They’re starting to dismantle Montana’s Constitution now, with a dangerous new rule to muzzle the Montana Consumer Counsel from advocating on behalf of energy consumers. Tell your legislators to remove it from the proposed rules package before it goes to the full House and Senate for a final vote.

The rule requires the Consumer Counsel to get legislative permission to testify on bills. This blatantly restricts its independence to fairly represent the interests of energy consumers and ratepayers.

Fighting this unconstitutional rule reminds me of the scene in the Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” where the character that Jimmy Stewart played saved the Building and Loan by standing up to the miserly, greedy tyrant Potter, who owned much of the town.

“…This town needs this measly one-horse institution if only to have someplace people can come without crawling to Potter…”

This state needs this measly one-horse Montana Consumer Counsel if only that consumers can be represented fairly, be assured the people’s interest will be heard and considered, and our monopoly utility will be fairly regulated.

Please join me in opposing this rule that destroys the independence of the Consumer Counsel and puts it under the thumb of legislators, politics, and monopoly utilities.