Marcia Brownlee: Noncompetitive leasing threatens Montana’s wildlife, lands, waters and sporting traditions

The Big Hole and Beaverhead watersheds are truly a sportswoman’s paradise with blue ribbon trout streams and abundant wildlife habitat. This exceptional landscape provides some of the best hunting and fishing opportunities our state has to offer. It’s a place where hunters and anglers go every year to pursue elk, deer, antelope, cutthroat and rainbow trout, and more.

Unfortunately, it is also a place where energy speculators have been able to acquire oil and gas leases for as little as $1.50 an acre, despite the fact that there’s little to no potential for oil and gas development in the area. Those leases were sold in a wasteful practice called noncompetitive leasing, in which acres of public lands that receive no bids during auction are then sold to speculators for a pittance. Forty-percent of all acres leased for drilling goes through this process.

Last month, the National Wildlife Federation issued a report that showed that 219,000 acres of federal lands in Montana have been leased noncompetitively — despite the fact that more than half are on lands that have little potential for oil or gas. Of these 407 noncompetitive leases, 368 overlap big game winter habitat and 312 overlap greater sage grouse habitat. These are areas that should not be set aside for energy speculation.

According to a Government Accountability report last year, 99% of noncompetitive leases issued nationwide between 2003 and 2009 never entered production. Taxpayers do not get their due, since the process incurs unnecessary administrative costs but never actually generates revenue for our state. Put simply, the federal government is wasting taxpayer resources to run a leasing program that does not actually produce oil and gas.

The bigger problem is that once they are leased, these lands are not actively managed for conservation or recreation. We could care for these lands more effectively if they weren’t tied up in oil and gas leases and could instead be used to expand wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities that benefit all Montanans.

In Montana, outdoor recreation generates $7.1 billion in consumer spending and has created more than 71,000 jobs — the second largest sector of the state’s economy. Just think of the recreation and revenue possibilities that could be generated in Montana if the 200,000 acres of land that were leased noncompetitively were managed instead for hiking, biking, hunting, fishing and wildlife watching. Westerners lose out when large swaths of land are set aside for speculation instead of conservation or recreation.

At a time when there is renewed interest in making sure our nation is energy independent and when there are discussions about increasing domestic oil and gas production, it’s incumbent that we proceed fairly and responsibly. It’s a matter of good governance to end non-competitive leasing. Fortunately, common sense legislation has been introduced to end this wasteful practice.

We must fix the antiquated leasing system and end the practice of noncompetitive leasing so that we are not giving away lands that have almost no potential for oil and gas development. It’s time to make the leasing process efficient and competitive, so that Montana’s taxpayers receive their fair share and so that all of us can benefit from expanded opportunities to connect with nature.

Marcia Brownlee is the program manager for the National Wildlife Federation’s Artemis Sportswomen initiative, which encourages sportswomen to advocate for conservation measures that secure the future of our public lands, waters, and wildlife.

