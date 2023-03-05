Is this the last time we’ll get to call Montana the “Last, Best Place?” That could be the case if some Montana lawmakers get their way. As of this writing, more than 60 constitutional referenda have been drafted, some of which would change Montanans’ right to “a clean and healthful environment.”

In 1972, I was one of 100 Constitutional Convention delegates that enshrined this groundbreaking, first-in-the-nation right to protect Montana’s land, air, and water for future generations. Like others, as a candidate for the Convention, I made the inclusion of such a protection a campaign issue, having experienced air so thick in Missoula one could not see Mount Sentinel from student housing where I lived. At the time, our forests were being clear-cut, our waters were laced with arsenic and contaminants, and our prairies were left ravaged by open pit mines.

Yet, the guarantee of a clean and healthful environment was perhaps the hardest-fought of all of the provisions of our new Constitution. It was an uphill battle on the floor. It took hours and hours of debate, rethinking, restructuring, political maneuvering and numerous votes until the proponents of a clean and healthful environment finally prevailed.

After one contentious exchange, a delegate moved to have the words “clean and healthful” deleted as modifiers of the “environment.” The late Bob Campbell incredulously asked him: “Some little kid is going to come up to me or you and say ‘What did you do about my environment in the future?’ And you’re going to have to say, ‘We decided to have one.’” With that, that motion was defeated, and the following language was adopted: “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment for present and future generations.”

This right was included as an inalienable right in the Declaration of Rights. It has improved our air and water quality over the 50 years of its existence, and we continue to rely on this right today. A clean and healthful environment in Montana means better health for our families, a growing outdoor recreation economy, people wanting to move here, businesses wanting to locate here, abundant water for agriculture, and thriving ecosystems. Changes to strip or weaken this right could destroy what makes Montana special.

The Constitution has a number of other visionary rights, so much so that other states look to our Constitution as a model. But the words in the Constitution are only words on paper. It takes a concerted effort to make these rights real.

It requires that elected officials take seriously the oath of office to uphold the Constitution and governors who are willing to appoint quality people to agencies such as the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Natural Resources. It takes agencies seriously implementing these constitutional provisions. It takes legislators who earnestly enact legislation that improves the quality of the environment. It takes citizens who are willing to go to court when the Constitution has been violated, and it takes non-governmental organizations to help define and protect these rights. And finally, it takes an independent judiciary to uphold those rights.

The 2023 session has seen a number of attacks on Montana’s environment, from proposals to degrade water quality to prohibiting local governments from protecting their communities to ‘fast-tracking” fossil fuel development. Our Constitution exists as a safeguard, to prevent the Legislature from allowing Montana to once again be dominated by powerful interests and under another “copper” collar.

Let’s band together to learn about and defend this document that has protected us for 50 years, and at the same time, has allowed for responsible growth and prosperity in our beautiful state, making it the “Last Best Place.”