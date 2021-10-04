Leonard Pitts Jr.: You'd think this was a crime — but not today in Tennessee

“This is not a case about racism,” defense attorney Mac Meade said. Because of course not. It never is.

The attorney, according to WLOS-TVin Asheville, explained that Lafer simply “did what he felt was necessary to get out of a situation that he felt was dangerous to his family.”

So, just to make sure we’ve all got the picture: He’s the one who was armed with over two tons of motor vehicle while the protesters were armed with signs, peaceably using a crosswalk. But he’s the victim. He’s the one who was so threatened he was entitled to use potentially lethal force. As signs of the times go, this one is neon.

It is impossible to separate this from a spate of laws recently passed or under consideration in Republican fiefdoms to protect motorists who drive through — or over — protesters. But more broadly, what happened here is reflective of what is happening in this country as it abandons the process of seriously grappling with its heritage of racial oppression — and with the effort to repair the damage thereof — that began in the civil-rights years.