Leonard Pitts Jr.: Trump's greatest accomplishment was not being Black

He campaigned for an accused child molester, called neo-Nazis “very fine people,” caged human beings, snatched children from families and oversaw the reported forced sterilization of immigrant women. But he wasn’t Black.

He botched the response to a pandemic that has sickened 23 million Americans and killed more than 385,000 while he golfed, tweeted and mused about treating the disease with disinfectant. But he wasn’t Black.

So by your lights, the moment he took office he had already achieved the main thing you needed after eight long years of economic growth, international respect and general competence. And your base, the folks who demanded “their” country back, the ones panicked at the idea of losing demographic dominance, could now rest easy at the ascension of a man who not only was not Black, but who was lavish in his contempt for all people of color.

It’s disappointing to have to offer this analysis on a weekend that celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I have a dream,” he famously said in 1963, “that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” You people often invoke that line in jeremiads against affirmative action.