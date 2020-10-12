Leonard Pitts Jr.: President is a living Hollywood facade

Someone will likely die from that — on a ventilator, miserable and alone, gasping out the last of life, as loved ones can only watch via FaceTime or Skype. For whatever it’s worth, it could yet be Trump himself. Because you may lie, deny, and deflect to your heart’s content, but eventually, the piper presents the bill.

Of course, we all know how Trump treats creditors. So one is hardly shocked that, even after his diagnosis, with at least 14 people in his orbit — including his wife, his press secretary, and former aide Kellyanne “alternative facts” Conway — also testing positive, Trump still acts as if COVID-19 is no big deal. He is less concerned with being well than with seeming well, with depicting himself as unbowed and in charge.

So you get that aimless motorcade around the hospital, some poor Secret Service driver trapped with him as he waves at MAGA hats while breathing out disease inside the hermetically sealed presidential vehicle. And you get that picture purporting to show the laziest president in recent history “working” at the hospital. And you get that return to the White House where he stands on a balcony and makes a dramatic show of removing his mask, then strides his infected body into a building full of government workers.