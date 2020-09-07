Leonard Pitts Jr.: Kyle Rittenhouse is not a hero

Shortly before midnight, someone, for some reason, fired a gun. Rittenhouse is seen on video running across a parking lot, chased by a shirtless man, whom he apparently shot. He ran, returned, then walked away talking on a cellphone. “I just killed somebody,” he said.

Moments later, he was fleeing down the street, chased by bystanders who seemed to be trying to apprehend him. He stumbled and fell and while on the ground, shot two more people, one of whom reportedly had a handgun.

He walked toward police vehicles, hands up, rifle slung across his torso, as behind him, witnesses shouted to the cops that he just shot people. The cops ignored him and he went home, where he was arrested the following morning. Apparently, this armed white boy was judged to be no threat, despite all the people yelling that he was.

Tucker Carlson would later rationalize all this: “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

To recap: Before the shooting, police gave him water and attaboys. After the shooting, they let him walk right by. And Tucker Carlson is making excuses for him.