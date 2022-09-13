Lawrence K. Pettit: It’s not all about money

The opinion piece by Kendall Cotton, “Forgiveness won’t fix student loan problem” (Montana Standard, Sept. 12) reflects the thinking of the intellectual heirs of Calvin Coolidge (“The business of America is business”). Let me respond from the other side, the intellectual heirs of Thomas Jefferson, who wished to be remembered as the founder of the University of Virginia more than for his many other achievements.

In an ugly nutshell, Cotton argues that the fault is that universities charge too much and they graduate too many students in low-paying occupations. This has, alas, become a dominant notion of a declining American culture. It suggests that the only reason to go to college is to make more money; that “success” is measured by financial worth; that universities should forsake their basic values and philosophy and become four-year community colleges, producing indistinguishable human widgets for the nation’s businesses; that somehow money results in the sort of contented and productive citizens the country needs; and it suggests that colleges and universities should be ranked by the average starting salaries of their graduates. This is ignorance and greed declaring war on enlightenment and humanitarianism. It is mere job-training squeezing out true education.

Not all students are chasing money. Of course they expect a more comfortable life as a college graduate, and they want to be able to pay the bills. But they want meaningful lives, to derive satisfaction from the positive impact they have on others, to implement their values, to be remembered for who they were, not how much money they accumulated. They choose human services majors, knowing they won’t get rich, but seeking other satisfactions. Still others become excited intellectually by their college experience, and would rather become award-willing journalists, authors, scientists and teachers than become rich financially. Others choose majors that equip them to be stewards of the environment to the benefit of all.

At the highest levels of education, those who pursue the Ph.D, and many of those who go into law and medicine, are in pursuit of intellectual growth accompanied by the wish to serve, help and educate others. Those who become Ph.Ds know they will never be financially rewarded on the level of corporate executives, but they are pursuing values and human service, not cash. If these people were to put money first, think of how society would lose scientists, historians, artists and writers of all kinds, genuine experts in all fields!

If we were to forget about starting salaries and evaluate where alumni are at, say, age 40, not only as regards income, but professional success, I suspect those who major in the human service fields and humanities and fine arts, would be doing quite well when compared with those who sought job-training degrees.

Finally, if like other advanced countries the United States would figure out how to make college free, we wouldn’t have to worry about student indebtedness. Or perhaps we could start raising the salaries of human services workers.