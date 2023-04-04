Public schools in Montana adapt to students' needs. Professional educators strive to implement best practices to reach students. Parents and community members have strong relationships with their schools and teachers. Montana already allows public charter schools. House Bill 562 would create private charter (choice) schools, eligible for public tax money but free from public accountability.

Public schools provide not only education, but athletics, arts, and meals to both rural and urban communities throughout the state. They are the life blood of the community. Publicly funded private charter schools would drain money from local schools.

False premises are the theme of the 2023 Montana Legislature. The sponsors claim public schools are a complete failure and parents have no say. They are creating a problem that doesn’t exist. Special out-of-state interest groups, like Americans for Prosperity (Koch Brothers), are funding an orchestrated effort aimed at undermining Montanans’ trust in our public schools.

If given our public dollars, private charter schools will:

• Defund our public schools, causing large deficits for your local neighborhood public schools.

• Convert schools into for-profit businesses.

• Will not have duly elected school boards, but rather a parent-appointed board.

• No accountability to the public while spending tax dollars.

• Inadequately trained and unsupervised individuals providing instruction — no certification required.

The Legislature should stop demonizing our teachers and address our teacher shortage instead. We need focus on student achievement, not national political theater and culture wars.

Imagine your mother’s serving bowl, used for generations. Now, imagine taking a hammer and smashing it to pieces. That is what is being proposed by special-interest groups funded by out-of-state entities. Don’t let it happen. It will be impossible to fix.

Contact your legislators and urge them to reject private charter schools and other school privatization schemes. Your school tax dollars should not go to corporations. Let’s keep the Public in public schools.