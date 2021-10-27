Knudsen must resign for abuse of power, use of MHP in dispute

That unit has the authority to investigate alleged fraud or abuse involving Medicaid applicants, recipients and providers. But that’s not the problem with what Knudsen did. He had no business sending a trooper to investigate a health care matter.

First, the law says the jurisdiction of Highway Patrol officers is “offenses on highways, rest areas and state highway properties adjacent to the highway involving motor vehicles (emphasis added).” The patrol is an extraordinary organization of officers well-trained to carry out its self-described mission of “protecting the lives of those who travel on Montana’s highways.”

The patrol is not intended to be a state police force involved in myriad disputes and certainly not trained to roam hospital halls assessing the quality of health care provided by medical professionals.

I recall my days as a reporter covering legislative sessions in the 1980s (when little Austin was barely out of diapers) and the debates over fears that the Highway Patrol would be transformed into such a force. The concern among lawmakers was that the organization would end up with unbridled power. With Knudsen in office, that appears to be exactly what is happening. (By the way, this is the same man inanely endorsed by the Independent Record last fall as the best choice to “do the most good as Montana’s next attorney general.”)