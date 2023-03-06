In the last decade there have been few policy issues in Montana more contentious than elk management. The arguments about what ought to be done take place in our communities, within the Fish and Wildlife Commission, and during this blessed time of year, the Capitol building in Helena.

While there are still several contentious bills being considered by the legislature, there has been a pretty darned admirable effort on behalf of stakeholders to address the more divisive topics surrounding elk management. The Montana Citizen’s Elk Management Coalition and the Montana Outfitters & Guides Association have introduced bills that have the support of both landowners and resident hunters.

One of the challenges currently facing elk management is increased hunting pressure by non-residents. Beginning with COVID-19 and fueled by popular culture romanticizing Montana (a TV show that shall go unnamed), our state has experienced an increase in people hunting and recreating here. We keep adding non-resident hunters while our hunting success rates get lower. Elk populations are over objective in hunting districts across the state and hunters and landowners are frustrated.

House Bill 635, sponsored by Representative Josh Kassmier (R-Fort Benton), is a novel approach to solving this problem.

Let’s look at the positives of this bill from a couple perspectives:

For the landowner: HB 635 sets aside 15% of non-resident elk/deer combination licenses for qualified non-resident landowners. To qualify, non-resident landowners must own 2,500 acres and are limited to hunting on their own land and/or lands leased for agriculture (think public inholdings). It is important to note that the 1979 Montana Legislature capped the number of non-resident combo licenses at 17,000. HB 635 would reserve 15% of the available 17,000 non-resident combo licenses for qualified non-resident landowners. HB-635 does not add to the total number of non-resident licenses available. In addition, HB-635 does not allow qualified non-resident landowners any special permits or better odds in permit-specific areas, and licenses are non-transferable. Importantly, HB 635 does not limit the number of combo licenses available to Montana resident hunters, landowner or non-landowner.

For the resident hunter: Reserving 15% of non-resident combo deer/elk licenses, for qualified non-resident landowners, who are restricted to hunting their own ranches, will lead to fewer out-of-state license plates parked at your favorite trailhead or public-land sweet spot. Estimates suggest that HB 635 would reduce non-resident hunting by up to 30,000 hunter days annually. This would result in less pressure on public lands and greater opportunity for resident hunters. For those of you like me, who choose to live, work, and recreate in Montana, and have been frustrated by the influx of non-resident hunting pressure, this bill is win.

In any bill, someone always gets the shaft, right? Well, yes. The non-resident, non-landowner hunter will have a slightly lower chance of drawing the combo license. Thus far, the limited organized opposition to this proposal has come from those lobbying on behalf of the non-resident hunter.

There are certainly legitimate concerns about non-residents buying up land in Montana. I share some of those concerns. However, what sometimes fail to acknowledge is that they contribute to the tax base in rural communities, employ local Montanans, buy 4-H animals, and write checks for rural hospitals and fire halls. You don’t have to like it, but it’s hard to say straight-faced that they shouldn’t be all but guaranteed the ability to draw a deer and elk license to hunt their own ranch.

I served four sessions in both the state House and Senate. During my time in Helena, I always looked out for the resident hunter and angler and continue to be a shameless defender of Montana’s wildlife being held in public trust. This bill balances the scales and will contribute to the long game of lowering the temperature between the often-competing interests of landowners, the sporting community, and outfitters. I applaud Rep. Kassmier, the Montana Citizen’s Elk Management Coalition, The Montana Wildlife Federation, the Montana Outfitters & Guides Association, and others who see the big picture. I encourage policymakers of both parties to take this rare opportunity to be part of a solution on elk management.