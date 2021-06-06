Kendall Cotton: Regulatory reform needed to deal with housing crisis

"WITHOUT USING ANY MONEY AT ALL, open up zoning in single family neighborhoods in Missoula to all types of housing. No minimum lot sizes, no parking requirements, very little height restrictions etc."

Research backs up this idea, with studies showing that such regulations have substantial effects on the price of homes. A 2018 report from the Missoula Organization of Realtors found 93% of Missoula County had constraints limiting housing development. A more recent report showed it takes an astonishing 138 months on average to move a residential subdivision through combined city and county approval. Once approved, developers must then undergo months of building permit review before actually starting construction.

A growing number of experts and leaders from across the political spectrum have started calling for reform. President Barack Obama developed a toolkit in 2016 providing suggestions for local governments to streamline housing permits and loosen up land-use regulations. In a 2019 executive order, President Donald Trump called regulations “the leading factor in the growth of housing prices” and said “subsidies will only continue to mask the true cost of these onerous regulatory barriers.” Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said recently “The most effective way to address housing affordability challenges is to reduce the panoply of regulations faced by housing development.”