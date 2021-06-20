Kendall Cotton: More work needed to expand access to health care

The Legislature also followed this model with telehealth, voting unanimously to repeal numerous regulations that held back access, such as a law that prevented doctors from using old-fashioned, audio-only telephones to connect with patients. This regulation had been temporarily waived under emergency orders during COVID and as a result thousands of Montanans have since connected with their doctors using their telephones.

Reducing the red tape and burdensome regulations imposed on the health care system has proven an effective and cost-conscious way to expand access in Montana, but more needs to be done.

During COVID, Montana made the “the rapid licensure, renewal of licensure, or reactivation of licensure” a top priority. Emergency regulatory flexibilities allowed a streamlined process for medical professionals to remotely practice across state lines as long as they had a license in good standing in another state. Other flexibilities allowed doctors who had retired in the last five years to quickly reactivate their licenses. These reforms have helped Montana’s health care system overcome our longstanding health care shortages and rapidly add capacity when needed most during COVID.