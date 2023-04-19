If lawmakers learn one lesson from the 2023 Legislature, it should be this: Montanans have no patience for threats to clean air, clean water and healthy public lands.

What they do have is an appetite for collaborative legislation that actually benefits our communities and supports our way of life.

Case in point: Montanans across the political spectrum united to defeat an attempt to undermine our constitutional right to “a clean and healthful environment.” Now, they’re coming together to support Senate Bill 442, which makes historic investments in conservation, infrastructure, mental health, and veterans’ services.

So how’d we get here?

Before the 2023 session even began, Montanans made it clear that any attempt to “revise” this right, as one legislator promised to do, was unacceptable. For over 50 years, the constitution has helped Montana stave off repeats of the sort of environmental disasters — like the Superfund sites in Libby and the Berkeley Pit, Anaconda Smelter, Silver Bow Creek, and Milltown Dam — that began developing before the constitution was adopted. These disasters have lingered for decades. Residents are still suffering from them and taxpayers are still paying to clean them up.

Targeting our right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands is akin to rolling out the red carpet for corporations to once again exploit our public resources for their private gain while our communities foot the bill.

Montanans aren’t having it.

Opposition to this constitutional “revision” crescendoed at the 2023 Rally for Public Lands, where attendees reminded legislators that Montanans won’t tolerate any attacks on our lands, waters, air, and shared public land values. The opposition was so widespread that almost every legislator in the Capitol realized that amending the constitution was a political liability they wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.

Avoiding nakedly anti-public lands legislation should be common sense in a place where we’ve built our lives and livelihoods on the outdoors, but this year’s seen plenty of egregious attacks on our outdoors: threats to our ability to freely float and fish public rivers and streams, attempts to impose top-down dictates on trail users, bills paving the way for corporations to pump more toxic chemicals into our waterways, and more.

The good news is that there’s a strong coalition of pro-public lands lawmakers in the Capitol that understand their mandate to protect our lands, waters, and way of life, and they’re supporting legislation to do just that.

The best example is Senate Bill 442. Championed by Sen. Mike Lang, it will restore around $30 million to Habitat Montana, our state’s best program for conserving wildlife habitat and supporting working farms and ranches. SB 442 will also expand the Wildlife Habitat Improvement and Legacy Program, which will provide millions for crucial habitat and water conservation and noxious weed management on both public and private lands, sage grouse management, habitat restoration, and more.

And it’s not just a conservation bill — SB 442 also makes historic investments in health care, veterans’ services and rural infrastructure.

Small wonder that over 90 groups from conservation organizations to timber companies to ag producers to veteran’s groups to organized labor all signed a letter calling on legislators to support SB 442.

SB 442 is the polar opposite of the attempt to undermine our right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands. It’s collaborative instead of one-sided. It’s common-sense instead of careless. It’s constructive instead of destructive. Most of all, it’s written to benefit real people instead of corporations.

It’s an example of an honest-to-goodness commitment to using legislation to make the lives of Montanans better, and it’s something every lawmaker should support.