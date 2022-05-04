Katie Bark and Dayle Hayes: Give Montana families a nutrition break

Rising food prices, fuel and housing costs are putting a strain on all our budgets. Many families cannot absorb these cost-of-living hikes and face the threat of hunger and food insecurity in the months to come. Two U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs could help struggling Montana families, but they currently face obstacles.

The first is Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), established in 2020, in response to school closures that kept children from accessing school meals during COVID-19 lockdowns. The program has been a lifeline for thousands of struggling families in our state over the past two years. These P-EBT funds also support local economies because they put grocery dollars directly in the hands of all eligible families, who spend their benefits at grocery stores and participating farmers markets.

In 2020 and 2021 Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) issued P-EBT benefits to all eligible students and to children from SNAP households under the age of six.

Montana could connect thousands of families and children in our state to 2022 federal food benefits but is planning to turn down these funds. Unless the Governor directs DPHHS to act, Montana will miss out on an estimated $36.6 million in federal food assistance for more than 97,500 children.

Montana is one of only a handful of states that has not committed to providing these grocery benefits to eligible children for school year 2021-2022, and in turn summer 2022. Most states — at least 34 — including Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, and Tennessee, already have plans in place for this school year, or are actively working on their plans.

Help us urge Gov. Gianforte and the Montana DPHHS to join these states and connect eligible Montana students and families with food benefits for school year 2021-2022 and summer 2022. P-EBT benefits can make a difference between hunger and nourishment for many families. In summer 2021 Cyndi Maurer from Butte participated in the P-EBT program, which helped her afford basic financial needs and food. P-EBT benefits helped her ensure that her children were happy and healthy over the summer.

Contact Governor Gianforte: Montana must issue P-EBT

Can we count on our Governor to step up for Montana families? Urge Gov. Gianforte to allow parents and guardians to access these needed food benefits for our children. Please contact Governor Gianforte's office today at 406-444-3111 or use the online form at svc.mt.gov/gov/contact/shareopinion.

Support kids with healthy school meals for all

The second USDA program now at risk in Montana and across the US is about the healthy school meals (breakfast and lunch) K-12 students have been receiving at no cost since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The bi-partisan Support Kids Not Red Tape Act (Senate Bill 3979) would extend USDA flexibility for school meals programs.

This bill would allow school nutrition program operators in Montana to continue feeding children at no cost to parents. It would also ease burdensome paperwork requirements, increase meal program reimbursement, and give schools flexibility when dealing with supply chain shortages. Without passage of this legislation, the current flexibilities expire on June 30, 2022. This means that Montana school nutrition programs are in jeopardy and that hungry children may miss out on the meals that help them be fit, healthy and ready to learn.

During the pandemic, the USDA waivers have allowed schools to feed many more hungry kids across the state. In Butte School District #1, Director of Central Services, Kurt Marthaller says, “Removing the waivers will hit many Butte families hard, and with inflation and gas prices on the rise, removing waivers would compound the stress families have to take on during this tough time. Our meals are up 23% for lunch and 45% for breakfast compared to pre-COVID numbers — and that alone tells me we’re feeding kids that need it.”

Contact Senator Daines: Urge him to sign on to S.B. 3979

Senator Jon Tester is one of the 52 bi-partisan sponsors of the critical legislation to extend the waivers through the coming school year. Can we count on Senator Daines to step up for Montana families? Urge Senator Daines to provide certainty and stability for Montana schools, families and children by signing on to S.B. 3979. Contact him today by the online message form at daines.senate.gov/connect/email-steve.

RDN Katie Bark is a registered dietitian nutritionist and has been working in child nutrition for over 25 years. She lives in Bozeman. Child nutrition expert Dayle Hayes, MS, RD, lives in Bozeman and provides consulting services across the country through Nutrition for the Future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0