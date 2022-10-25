Karin Kirk: High gas prices are not caused by a lack of American oil

There have been a lot of myths circulating lately about American energy production. I’m a geologist and I love few things more than delving into data to answer questions about energy. Here’s an update on energy in the USA.

1. American energy is unleashed.

Many of Montana’s elected officials and candidates have made repeated claims that high gas prices are caused by the Biden Administration slowing oil and gas production. This is false. In early 2020, oil and gas production fell sharply as COVID swept across the country. For the following year, production seesawed as the pandemic lingered and caused worldwide economic uncertainty. But since March of 2021, oil and gas have been flowing fast. Gas production reached new record highs several times in 2021 and 2022.

2. American energy independence is the strongest it’s ever been.

One measure of energy independence is if we export more oil than we import. The first time the U.S. achieved this landmark was January 2020. Shortly after that, Covid made world energy markets unstable for a year or more. But 2022 brought a welcome turnaround, and we’ve been setting records as an independent oil producer ever since, with October bringing our best-ever performance as a net exporter.

3. The U.S. doesn’t control the price of oil.

Oil is a globally traded commodity, and oil prices follow the global marketplace. It seems counterintuitive, but even when we produce oil right here at home, we don’t get to set the price for it. The U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer, but OPEC, Russia, and others work together to manipulate oil markets. This cartel has far more influence than any single country, and together they produce nearly five times the oil we do. Some politicians claim that we can drill our way to cheaper gas prices, but that’s simply not true because even our maximum output is not enough to significantly change the global supply.

4. Renewable energy is truly independent.

For all its global might, OPEC can’t control Montana’s wind and sunshine. Local renewables are one way out of being hamstrung by oil cartels.

Montana’s big skies contain the nation’s 7th best wind energy potential. Unleashing our local energy resources can build high-wage jobs, serve our own needs, and connect our natural abundance to west coast markets that are eager to purchase cleaner energy. And best of all, we control this energy source, not OPEC.

But interestingly, those complaining loudest about the need to unleash American energy have been silent on the fact that renewables are Montana’s strongest solution. Montana is a proven leader in making great use of our natural resources. Our copper electrified the nation, and our coal helped keep the lights on. Montana’s wind can carry us into the next chapter as one of America’s energy leaders.

It’s a sad reality that corporate interests can pour money into our political system, and Steve Daines, Ryan Zinke, Matt Rosendale, and Greg Gianforte are all heavily supported by the fossil fuel industry. Their loyalty to one type of energy is holding back Montana’s energy potential and energy independence. Ryan Zinke said he “wanted no part” of the modern energy economy, and his allegiance to the fossil fuel industry is abundantly clear.

Montana is in a strong position: We possess a desirable and valuable resource that can help us solve several energy challenges at once. The only thing we lack is leadership.

Energy is changing fast, and Montana shouldn’t be left behind. Let’s take advantage of our modern energy potential rather than letting partisan politics and corporate interests slow us down.