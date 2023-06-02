This past Memorial Day, when most Montanans did so many things to honor veterans, our governor chose to veto funding for a final building to complete the Southwest Montana Veterans' Home. It is so disappointing and such a great opportunity that could be missed, for no good reason. I urge legislators across Montana to step up for our veterans, vote to override this veto and right this wrong.

In the governor’s attempt to rationalize this targeted veto in House Bill 5, he grumbles about the lack of federal funds to pay for the project and not wanting to use “as much” state money. He leans on misguided advice of Senate leaders, who appear to be far more interested in political games, and leaves veterans out in the cold. But his reasoning simply does not hold up.

First, a little context. The hundreds of veterans’ housing projects in the U.S. have always been a cost-share between the fed (65%) and states (35%), who own the facilities. It is a long, competitive process to secure the federal share; and the criteria used by the VA to rank and fund projects are stacked against rural states like Montana. And the need for veterans’ housing is always rising.

It took 10 years to get federal funds for Montana’s newest (of three) veterans’ homes, which was completed in 2021 — a much needed addition to the State’s capacity. The residential campus in Butte has five, 12-bed “cottages” that provide desirable living quarters, as designed by the veterans themselves. It’s already operating at full capacity. That’s why southwest Montana legislators did their job and requested funding for a sixth, 12-bed cottage — especially since all the water and sewer lines, utilities, land, etc., are in place, ready to go.

Typically, there’s always more demand for maintenance and new construction projects in HB 5 than thestate can support. But this year was different. Due to the pandemic, Montana received about $5 BILLION (that’s right, with a B) in “extra” federal funds to essentially “do good work” and respond to the needs of our citizens.

Wisely, the Legislature decided to invest a big chunk of that federal money in state infrastructure. House Bill 5 includes more than $1.1 billion — almost three times more than normal — for dozens of maintenance projects that had been long delayed, along with roads and bridges, water and sewer plants, new state/university buildings, and more. HB 5 went through the standard, rigorous process — reviewed and amended by several committees — with the final version passing both chambers with supermajority votes.

Along comes the governor with his line-item vetoes on just a handful of projects ($23 million, or 0.02% of the total investment). He targets the $6 million for the vets’ home on the premise that the fed wasn’t ready to fund its share. But that doesn’t jive with the fact that HB 5 is chock full of projects that will be paid for with federal money.

Instead of concurring in a creative, Montana-made solution to use federal funds wisely to meet a need for Montana veterans, the governor relies on bad advice from Senate leadership and vetoes the project. In so doing, he dooms this state building to another 10-year odyssey wading through the backbreaking process at the VA to get approval.

No, this veto is about something else: raw politics at its worst — mean-spirited retribution against those legislators who apparently did not toe the line on every single part of the governor’s agenda, including using federal funds to offset the massive tax cuts for himself and his rich friends.

I ask all Montana legislators — hopefully led by an unwavering delegation from the six SW Montana counties that formed the coalition to build the vets home project — to override the governor’s veto. We have the money; it came from the feds. The veterans need this investment. Set the hostile politics aside. Do good work for the right reasons.