Jon Sesso: Look to the political middle

Please VOTE.

As absentee ballots start to arrive in homes throughout Montana, and as election day nears for those who prefer to “go to the polls,” I’m asking, I’m encouraging, I’m pleading with all Montanans — don’t sit it out — cast your ballot and make your voice heard on who should be elected.

There is no more important duty we have as citizens of our great state. Please, don’t let any excuse get in the way. And don’t listen to anyone trying to tell you that your vote doesn’t matter, or that the elections are rigged. Not true. Never been true. Never will be true if we citizens continue to pay attention and exercise our right to vote.

I also encourage you to do a little homework before voting. Find out where the candidates stand on the issues most important to YOU and seek out the candidates most likely to represent YOUR interests, if elected. At every level, whether it’s your local city council district, your state legislative district, your Congressional candidate – it matters who is going to represent you and your values. And please, for your sake, don’t rely on those widely misleading TV ads and campaign mailers sent to your door, all of which appear to have been designed to confuse us. In my experience, the best sources are the candidates’ websites, which explain their positions; then you can compare their stated positions and record as you know it with their opponent’s record and positions. It will soon become clear who would best represent YOU.

Having served 16 years in the State Legislature from Butte, my advice in choosing among candidates is not to just settle for looking at the letter after the candidates’ names — a Democrat (D), an Independent (I), or a Republican (R). I’ve found that it’s been way more effective working with middle-ground folks who, regardless of party affiliation, are committed to do what’s best for all Montanans. We simply don’t need candidates whose primary interest is in shouting about issues that are irrelevant to Montana. A good example is the race for Congress in Eastern Montana, where an Independent has made the most sense about where he stands on Montana issues.

Here in southwest Montana, I’ve worked with others in the past year to establish the Blue Collar Corridor Society, with an educational mission to promote the middle ground and encourage people to use their voting rights to advance their OWN interests. Miners, prison guards, hospital and health care givers, truck drivers, railroaders, teachers, firefighters, we all share common values. Our co-founder, the late Art Noonan, coined the slogan for the Society: “Give a Damn.” And that starts with helping sustain confidence in our secure election system, and when all citizens take the time to find out who is running, what they stand for, and then VOTE.

My last point is a shout out to election officials throughout the state. There is simply no democracy in Montana or the United States without integrity in our elections. Thank you for your tireless and incredibly diligent efforts to make sure our elections are run right, as they have been for generations. I know I’ll be casting my votes for candidates who, among other things, have stated clearly, they believe in our election system and that the 2020 election was legit.

Please vote. In your interests.