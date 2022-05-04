John W. Ray: Without equity this is no true equality

While we initially organized political communities to provide protection and order, the state’s ultimate goal evolved to promoting justice. Justice means rendering to each person their due. As human beings with dignity, all people are equally due the right to a clean and healthy natural environment.

Frequently, the enjoyment of this right to a clean environment is denied on the basis of race, ethnicity or income. To achieve this right to a clean environment, extra help and consideration is needed for minority and low-income communities who have had to bear a disproportionately high toxics burden. For too long communities of color or low-income communities have borne an inequitable and unjust toxics burden. The environmental justice movement calls attention to government’s particular obligation to give special consideration to the unique environmental health needs of low-income citizens as well as citizens of color and ethnic minorities.

The EPA defines environmental justice as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

Butte has a higher poverty rate overall than the rest of the state and the nation as a whole. Low-income citizens are most prevalent in the areas of uptown Butte that correspond to Superfund cleanup areas. Butte definitely has an environmental justice community.

Environmental justice, because it addresses this environmental imbalance in society, is clearly rooted in the fundamental principal of equal protection of the laws and on the concept of equity, which is necessary for equality for all. While equality means that everyone is treated the same without regard to need or special circumstances, equity means that people are treated differently based on need. Equity means giving people what they need or giving proportionate to their need or their own circumstances. Equity means leveling the playing field. Without equity this is no true equality.

Equity is a recognized principal under English common law. Equity is emphasized in U.S. social policy in education, health care, civil rights, criminal law, aid to the poor and many other areas. For example, disability accommodations are an instance of equity provisions in action.

In order to enjoy a right guaranteed to all, equity considerations mandate that if the guaranteed right is to be more than an abstract right, equitable adjustments are necessary. For example, if all are afforded an equal opportunity to good vision, reading glasses may be necessary for the far sighted. Because of poverty, race, ethnic identity or gender, some citizens have a disparate toxic burden placed upon them that precludes them from the equal enjoyment of their right to a clean environment. Firm corrective action is needed.

But for too long promoting environmental justice has been a pious sentiment, a lofty goal, an unfulfilled promise. It is time to make environmental justice a part of environmental policy actions on a national and state level. It is time to elevate environmental justice concerns to the level of environmental decision-making criteria.

Significant environmental justice progress has been made in Butte. A robust environmental justice action plan has been developed by EPA for uptown Butte and is being developed for the Westside Priority Soils Superfund area. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has created a Montana Pole Plant environmental justice action plan. Environmental justice is being considered in terms of air quality in the Greeley neighborhood. The Health Department’s recently developed Wildfire Readiness Plan has major sections addressing Butte’s environmental justice communities. Special outreach programs for Butte’s environmental justice community are being implemented.

But we need to go further. In implementing environmental justice criteria, there is a need for environmental justice performance and accountability standards which should specifically be part of all permitting and regulatory criteria used by EPA and MDEQ.

EPA and MDEQ should conclude a memorandum of understanding similar to the ones in other states on advancing environmental justice through enforcement and compliance. Montana should create an office/commission to promote environmental justice as other states have done. Montana should have an environmental justice promotion and protection statute.

The time is now to move from pious sentiment to concrete action. Now is the time. “The first duty of society is justice.” Alexander Hamilton

Dr. John W. Ray is a professor of political science and political philosophy at Montana Tech. He has given presentations to two EPA national public involvement conferences on promoting environmental justice as well as presenting several papers on environmental justice at international conferences at venues such as Oxford University, England and the Sorbonne University in Paris. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

