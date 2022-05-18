John W. Ray: When religion and politics mix both are harmed

For why should my freedom be limited by what someone else thinks? St. Paul

Because the founders of the American nation were concerned that established religion was inimical to democracy, the founders were not only concerned about freedom of religion but also freedom from religion. We have seen how right they were in our current politics. We have a Supreme Court that imposes its religious views on all women’s ability to control their own bodies. We have attempts by legislators to enact what would amount to a Christian sharia in the blending of religious doctrine and public law. When it comes to personal, private issues related to women, the LGTBQ community, ethnic and racial minorities and public values in general, they want to impose a pernicious uniformity on society based on their Christian religions. What the founders dreaded is coming true today — religious dogma permeates politics. The founders’ wisdom remains rock solid — institutional religion and democratic politics don’t mix.

One of the hallmarks of countries high on the Index of Democracy is that they are not religious. Religious countries generally score low on democracy. Is there a causal relationship? Yes, because if one compares the basic democratic values to the basic institutionalized religious values, they are incongruent.

When religion and politics mix both are harmed. Whenever a public policy is justified or condemned on religious grounds, citizens need to demand universal justification for all. While religious input into the political arena is to be welcomed, it has to be recognized as the personal views of the exponent with probative value limited only for that person, unless it can be shown to have universal application for believers and non-believers alike. Can the claims of the religion be made persuasive to believers and non-believers alike? That is the question/criterion.

Plato once asked “Do the gods will what is just because it is just or is it just because the gods will it?” Much of what churches teach are not intrinsically moral but depend on the authority/power of the leader making the claims. By definition they would not apply to non-believers. Churches often say one thing today and change a short time later, weakening their claim to universality and truth. Consider the Catholic Church’s egregious position on abortion, which has changed over time. Before the 20th Century, the Catholic Church did not maintain that abortion was murder and that the fetus was a person from conception. While it was considered morally objectionable but not a mortal sin, abortion was problematic solely because it interfered with conception and was of a category similar to masturbation. The Church’s fanaticism on this issue is relatively new, yet women have to subject their lives to the fickle whims of church patriarchs. (Given the Catholic Church’s misogynistic history, I am not so sure that the Church is in a position to dictate women’s morality.) Such shifts occur constantly in religions.

Unlike religious values, public values are not created through the will of the leader but are the result of debate by the people. The assumption underlying democratic decision making is that public truth, i.e., the correct public policy is created through public discourse. The religious view is that a timeless truth is discovered or discerned, usually by a religious leader and imparted to all to be obeyed. For the democrat there is no absolute political truth. Democracy demands a public reason which is one that people from different moral, intellectual and political backgrounds can accept. If we are free, we should not be subject to anyone else’s moral authority unless we individually consent to it.

When religious advocates leave the realm of religion and enter into public policy discourse, they leave the protected realm where their dogma is sufficient justification for action. Scripture, religious leaders and dogma as such provide no public reasons for adopting a purely religious perspective. America is not a Christian republic.

Particularly when someone’s legitimate freedom is being impinged or when someone’s privacy is being invaded, a compelling public reason must be advanced with strict scrutiny. Religious based policy discourse rarely provides such scrutiny.

Every judgment of conscience, is obligatory, in such wise that he who acts against his conscience always sins. Thomas Aquinas

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes at Montana Tech in political science, political philosophy and ethics. He has presented papers on the interaction of science, religion and politics at conferences at Oxford and Cambridge Universities in England, Sorbonne University in Paris and the University of California—Berkeley. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

