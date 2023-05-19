Words are important. Words are the mechanisms of meaning and the tools of communication. Because we express ourselves in words, words are the currency of our politics. Since words represent our political beliefs, prejudices and principles, they can be weaponized.

Our political discourse is marked today by the weaponization of words whereby language is used primarily to inflict pain, injury and defeat on another. This weaponization turns political discourse into the use of slogans and labels that lack any precise definition. Slogans and labels can stand for anything. Slogans and labels are simplistic, emotional and take on a life of their own, thereby becoming self-confirming. Slogans and labels are often based on stereotypes and hide prejudices. Slogans/labels become the irrational and uninformed basis of decision making. Slogans/labels are a lazy way of defining meaning and have become a substitute for nuanced thought. Slogans and labels are the basis of much of our alternative political reality.

Because political labels and slogans have become no more than a vehicle for expressing our emotional likes and dislikes, our political discourse has degenerated into one prolonged ad-hominem attack phenomena. Due to a lack of skill in refuting an argument, the ignorant and the unread, who nevertheless have strong political opinions, are forced to resort to attacking the person making an argument instead of the argument itself. They say: He/She is a communist, fascist, liberal, conservative, whatever. Opponents are labeled, stereotyped, pigeon-holed and can be dismissed as irrelevant or evil. They do the same with facts they don’t like.

If you consider today’s two main political labels — liberal and conservative — you will quickly see how our political language has become debased. Conservatism actually refers to a political ideology that maintains that because human nature is not perfectible, we need, in order to maintain societal order, institutions based in tradition and custom. Radical change is the enemy of this order. It is not, as it used today, the ideology of xenophobia, homophobia, gynophobia or racial phobia.

Liberalism refers to an ideology that places a premium on human freedom and innate human dignity. Sometimes, in order to fulfill this dignity, government intervention is needed to level the playing field, i.e. promote equity. Liberalism is not a synonym for evil.

There is an amazing lack of precision and clarity in today’s political terminology. For something to be true it no longer has to correspond to reality, we just have to feel it.

False words are not only evil in themselves, but they infect the soul with evil. Socrates

Undefined political concepts have in common the use of deliberately false language to hide, obscure, distort or mislead. They tend to have a hypnotic effect based on stirring strong emotions. Their goal is indoctrination often contrary to fact or reason. And they are effective in achieving the goals of manipulation and control. It is one short step from today’s doublespeak, doublethink and loaded language to alternative facts and alternative reality. This language makes productive, fact-based political discourse impossible.

Rage and frenzy will pull down more in half an hour, than prudence, deliberation, and foresight can build up in a hundred years. Edmund Burke

If citizens are to positively participate in the formulation of public policy, we need to demand precision not prevarication from our leaders. If someone uses a slogan/label, we should demand a definition of what they mean and a disclosure of the data upon which that label/slogan is based. Democratic discourse depends on our words being clearly defined and delineated. We must not succumb to allowing others to only use slogans nor should we rely on using slogan/labels.

Citizenship means that people are issue voters. The quality of a state is a reflection of the qualities of a citizen. Citizenship is not just a noun but it is also a verb. In order to fulfill a citizen’s duty of deliberating well, we need precision in the words of our political debate. Assiduously pay attention to the words of political discourse.

“In our time, political speech and writing are largely the defense of the indefensible. … Thus political language has to consist largely of euphemism, question-begging and sheer cloudy vagueness. … the great enemy of clear language is insincerity. George Orwell