John W. Ray: We must return to fundamentals of government articulated in our Constitution

“Law is a command of reason for the common good.” Aquinas

There is abundant evidence of a wide divergence between the Republican and Democratic Parties on almost every issue. But there is much more than just issue variance. A middle ground has disappeared; agreement over anything is illusory; animosity, acrimony, and acridity characterize political interaction. Civility is a pious sentiment noticeably lacking in reality. Since our representative democracy cannot survive in such an atmosphere, what should be done?

We must start by returning to the fundamentals of government articulated in our Constitution.

Why do we have government in the first place? What necessary and unique function does the state perform for society?

People form the state to promote cooperation on matters of common concern and regulate conflict which is inimical to peace and order. The state exists to provide for public goods, mitigate negative externalities, organize cooperative activities and limit conflict. Without the state society would be marked with chaos. The market system cannot perform a modern state’s functions.

For the American system of government to work, compromise, civility and rational deliberation are necessary. Core democratic values include citizen participation, equality and equity, tolerance, civility, rational, fact-based deliberation, and respect for human rights. The Constitution’s Preamble articulates an eloquent list of the duties of government that revolve around achieving justice, promoting the common good and achieving unity and tranquility.

If the institutions of the state are not held with respect and awe, people will degenerate into a Hobbesian war of all against all. If the institutional rules are not followed, the institution atrophies.

The operation of government just like the playing of a game demands adherence to the rules of the game. Institutions are bodies of rules about how things should be done and depend on rules. Institutions enable us to act together to achieve the purposes of government. Political institutions are the mechanisms of accomplishing political purposes. An institution’s rules grow from the values underlying the institution. For an institution to function, the players, in our case, citizens and their elected representatives, have to agree on the importance of the institution and on adherence to the rules and values underlying the institutions. Players may seek different outcomes but all must adhere to the rules.

Today, as has not happened in a long time, too many of the players don’t understand the institutions and rules of government and don’t pledge allegiance to the democratic rules of governance. They should be held accountable.

The policies they propose and the methods they espouse to achieve their goals should be evaluated in terms of whether or not they are adhering to the rules and values of the political institutions of this country. Too many today fundamentally don’t see a need for government institutions, except to promote a particular religious set of values, don’t subscribe to the procedural rules or the values of a representative democracy such as ours.

If the only political value espoused is freedom, meaning the absence of adherence to the rules and the right to do whatever one chooses, no public purposes can be achieved, justice cannot be established and the common good will be illusory. “Liberty must be limited in order to be possessed.” (Edmund Burke) While it is true that rules invariably limit individual freedom, we obey rules to achieve public goals and true freedom. “The end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom. Where there is no law, there is no freedom.” (John Locke)

We must examine the positions of the two major parties in terms of how they view our political institutions and their rules of procedure. Are their positions at variance with the grounding principles, rules and values of the American Constitutional system? Espousing Great Replacement Theory, fanaticism about the deep state, Christian nationalism, denial of election validity without proof, attempts at voter suppression and the espousal of violence are all inimical to our basic Constitutional values. Isn’t the anarchist and nihilist desire on the part of a large part of our state and national legislatures not to propose policy but to obstruct, castigate and denigrate their opponents a repudiation of the basic tenets of our democratic procedure?