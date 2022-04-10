John W. Ray: We must recommit ourselves to constant monitoring of our institutions

“For the human race is, more than any other species, at once social by nature and quarrelsome by perversion.” ― St. Augustine

We have all been dismayed by the happenings in Ukraine, particularly the suffering of innocent individuals. How can this happen in the 21st Century? Aren’t we beyond all of this? Of course, the Ukraine is just the most recent manifestation of perverse behavior. Only those with a limited knowledge of history should be surprised as history is replete with relatively recent examples of genocide and mass slaughter. Remember Uganda, Cambodia, Darfur, Myanmar, Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Holocaust. The Ukraine experienced genocide from Russia under Stalin. Notwithstanding American exceptionalism, we are not immune from manifestations of human nature’s depravity. After all we systematically sought to eliminate Native Americans who stood in the way of our greed for land. We promoted and tolerated slavery, tacitly recognized slavery in our Constitution and enshrined discrimination in our legal system. We still have not dealt with the legacy of our treatment of Native Americans or African Americans.

On the other hand, we have examples of individuals working alone or in groups doing extraordinary things to improve the human condition. Look at the recent efforts to bring Afghan refugees to Butte. But it is because it is exceptional that this behavior stands out.

We cannot change human nature. We either work with it to improve conditions or we work against it and doom ourselves to failure. “He who has so little knowledge of human nature as to seek happiness by changing anything but his own disposition will waste his life in fruitless efforts.” (Samuel Johnson)

So, what are we to do? Lament? Make pious declarations of empathy and sympathy. This short editorial cannot provide a comprehensive plan but I would suggest one small step.

Because we are social by nature, we form institutions governed by rules in order to accomplish the basic societal functions — institutional structures are created to achieve societal purposes that cannot be readily accomplished alone. But because we are also imperfect, these institutions become corrupted. Institutions are a necessary part of society which would not exist without institutions. Society is something that precedes the individual. “Anyone who either cannot lead the common life or is so self-sufficient as not to need to, and therefore does not partake of society, is either a beast or a god.” (Aristotle) Because most of us are not a beast or a god, we need society and its institutions.

America has good political institutions that need to be protected. Recent political attacks on our political institutions and on the traditional values of America’s political culture — social justice, democracy, majority rule while respecting minority rights, do us no good service. These underminers offer no alternative — they just rant and rave, expressing ignorance and bigotry longing for a time of white male supremacy. If institutions are torn down or diminished, what new institutions do these despoilers of democracy advocate or are they, in essence, advocating anarchy.

When the bonds of democratic institutions are subverted, the glue that holds society together dissolves and chaos ensues. Frustrated with democracy and ignorant of history, these negative naysayers neglect to appreciate the necessary complexity of governing human society. They offer simple solutions: MAGA or America-First or an endless list of sophomoric supremacist slogans instead of reasoned policies to fix society’s problems.

Another way of evaluating the right’s rhetoric of rage is to look at how they conceive of their audience. If you had to describe it, how would you picture the consumers of this rhetoric. What kind of citizens are the consumers of rage? Do we want them to be a good citizenship model? Do we wish everyone to be like them?

We must recommit ourselves to constant monitoring of our institutions. Of course, as individuals, we need to also practice compassion and empathy for others in thought, word and deed.

Always acting of the basis of how people ought to behave is doomed to failure. Only robust institutions can control bad individual behavior. Let us ask always: What am I doing to strengthen America’s democratic institutions? “Sometimes the easiest way to solve a problem is to stop participating in the problem.” (Einstein)

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes at Montana Tech in political science and philosophy. He has recently had a paper accepted on the interaction of institutions and government for presentation at Oxford University-England. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

