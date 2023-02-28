While sharp policy differences are expected and warranted on specific issues, there must be agreement on the basic procedures of government for the American system to work. Those basic procedures include the necessity of compromise, pragmatism, toleration of opposing viewpoints, civility, respect for the other person’s rights, focus on promoting the common good and secularism (separation of church and state). Recent activity by the religious right both nationally and in Montana, as they attempt to impose their beliefs on all, is a direct attack on these fundamental principles. Were they to prevail, our democratic republican form of government would cease to function.

Our Constitution establishes our governmental institutions and these institutions have process rules that must be followed for the government to work. The problem with the religious right and their political allies is that they reject the processes, rules and, most importantly, the values on which these democratic rules of procedure are based. Those values are human dignity, freedom of conscience, thought and expression, the recognition of the essential equality of all human beings and the right of all to be heard and treated civilly with mutual tolerance, in short, a view of human nature that sees human beings as social creatures, capable of rational deliberation with an innate dignity and right to respect. As James Madison said: “What is government itself but the greatest reflection of human nature.” The religious right and their political allies present a view of human nature which holds that people are essentially flawed, irrational and corrupted while our Constitution presents another view which holds that people are capable of rational decision making to solve problems of common concern. Which view do we choose? There can be disagreement on what are our society’s needs and how to meet those needs but not on the rules of how to decide national policy.

Specifically, what I am talking about is the religious right’s attempts (along with their political sycophants) to censor what they don’t like such as books; to impose their religious beliefs on all in such areas as access to medical care; to marginalize those who differ in terms of race, gender, and ethnicity and deny them fundamental human rights; to restrict voting rights; to rewrite the Montana Constitution to reflect their orthodoxy; to promote a national Constitutional convention to remake our national constitution into a religious document supporting their ideas. Appallingly, two Montana democratic legislators (Ryan Lynch of Butte and Ellie Boldman of Missoula) who, in the name of political expediency, have supported this dangerous rightist call for a national Constitutional convention to rewrite our Constitution. They are willing to trade the long-term survival of our democracy for some immediate benefit. I find their duplicity appalling.

Not only do these recent initiatives of the religious right threaten the processes of our government, they also threaten the purposes of our government as articulated in the Constitution’s Preamble — to protect liberty while promoting the common good, provide for justice in society, provide for order and stability and defend the nation. Because we are social creatures, true liberty is promoted only when we secure the common good. The religious right proclaims liberty only for those who agree with their agenda and would impose draconian government regulations to enforce their Christian, white, male agenda on the nation. As John Adams said: “The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”

Western history attests to the sad outcome when religion wedded to politics gains control of a state. While criticizing the Taliban in Afghanistan, the religious right is cut from the same cloth. "Once you attempt legislation upon religious grounds, you open the way for every kind of intolerance." William Butler Yeats

The machinations of the religious right in our state and nationally are not an example of politics as usual. The religious right poses a fundamental challenge to our political institutions and values. The religious right’s position is incompatible with democracy and we must expose the insidious nature of their appeals and hold those who support such views, whether Democrat or Republican, publicly accountable. “Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction.” Pascal.