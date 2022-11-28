John W. Ray: Stop the violence

Violence covers them like a garment. Psalm 73

Recently, I visited the Health Medical Group clinic at St. James for a physical and was shocked to see signs prominently displayed saying that aggressive behavior would not be tolerated. I asked what necessitated such signs and was told that aggressive behavior from threats to actual violence was occurring regularly. Upon further inquiry, I was also told that the ER at St. James and St. James’s walk-in clinic were also routinely the scene of aggressive behavior and that security has to be called frequently. I was dismayed/shocked. The American Hospital Association reports that healthcare workers suffer more workplace injuries because of violence than any other profession. The Association states that 68% of nurses report an increase in verbal abuse and 44% report an increase in physical violence.

The case at St. James is only one example of the violence visiting our service and health institutions. Any business that has to deal with the public such as repair places, groceries, restaurants, etc. has had to cope with violent behavior. Violence is also a significant problem in our schools. Elder abuse is rampant in America.

In Butte, the violent crime rate is higher than the national average. This violent crime is concentrated in Butte’s poor areas. Butte schools still have a significant bullying problem. Butte’s substance abuse problem exacerbates violence in that there is a direct causal correlation between drug use such as fentanyl and violence. Montana has a domestic violence against women rate of 37% which places our state in the upper half nationally. Nationally, 1 in 4 women experience domestic violence each year. (Domestic Violence by State-2022) These statistics are just a sampling of the overall problem of violence.

Regarding political violence, a recent survey by the University of California-Davis (N.Y. Times, 7/2022) reported that 12% surveyed said they would be justified in using violence to return Trump to office; 20% condoned the overall use of political violence and 40% said that having a strong leader was more important than a democracy which is the same percentage that embrace Great Replacement Theory. No wonder our democracy is in peril.

Violence generally occurs as an inappropriate attempt to handle emotions occasioned by lack of parental supervision growing up, violence and substance abuse in the home, bullying in school, poverty which is a major form of violence, poor education, low self-esteem with violence as a way of being noticed, access to guns, poor cognitive and decision-making skills, etc. Of course, violent behavior tends to escalate over time. The major causes of substance abuse nationally and in Butte are personal physical and emotional pain, peer pressure, ready availability and the lure of the forbidden.

America has always been a violent country. After all, we did not use verbal persuasion to steal Native American land. We did not peacefully persuade people to become slaves and did not enforce segregation through voluntary compliance of the persecuted. We oppressed the Chinese, Japanese and Latinos. No country can match us in violence, particularly gun violence.

Violence is harmful in so many ways and so unproductive. Violence weakens or destroys societal institutions. Psychologically, violence leads to anxiety, depression and insecurity, suicide and drug use. For the health care industry violence makes it much harder to provide care and contributes to already high job stress increasing turnover. The effects of violence are not just felt personally by those who directly experience it but is a social problem for the whole country. Violence directly costs the U.S. over 800 billion a year; the indirect costs are immeasurable.

Violent outbursts seem normal and acceptable now and for far too many people justifiable behavior. This must stop. The systematic causes of violence are difficult to address as we see in Butte. But there is one area where we as individuals can help stop the rampant violence — we can emulate Proverbs: Do not envy the violent or choose any of their ways.

Apologize to anyone we have hurt. Thank a health care or service provider. Stop the violence! Together we can do it. How long will it take the calloused hearts of men before the scars of hatred and cruelty shall be removed? (Clarence Darrow)