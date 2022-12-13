John W. Ray: Sense of place

"We, of our time, have played our part in the perseverance, and we have pledged ourselves to the dead generations who have preserved intact for us this glorious heritage, that we, too, will strive to be faithful to the end, and pass on this tradition unblemished." Eamon de Valera

Recently, my wife and I took a tour of places that historically served as local gathering places sponsored by the Butte Archives and B’nai Israel Temple. The tour demonstrated to me the conviction that a community must maintain a sense of place. That, "If ye break faith with us who die, we shall not sleep." “In Flanders Field”-McCrae

Why is maintaining a sense of place important to a community? Our intuitions of space and time are basic mental categories that are essential to our understanding of reality. Without a sense of space and time, our thoughts and emotions will have no meaning and we will experience acute psychological distress.

Today, Americans have lost a sense of how we relate to each other and to our world. We feel a loss of interpersonal connection, alienation, root-lessness, identity loss. We have what Max Lerner calls a problem of place, a large part of which is a failure to relate to geographic places. To feel grounded and centered, we need to feel some attachment to place; we need to feel a bond between ourselves and where we are from; we need to experience the symbolic meaning of a place. We need a sense of place which is grounded in our own unique space and time.

Modern rootless society does not easily foster a sense of place. We can create a sense of place by reestablishing past attachments that are part of our history. Or, we can develop a sense of place by immersing ourselves in the culture of where we live today or grew up.

A sense of place refers the to the positive emotional bonds of comfort, connectedness, safety, and well-being engendered by a place. (K.E. Foote)

Butte has a powerful sense of place. In Butte one can experience the feeling, as T.S. Elliot said, that every street corner contains a memory. Even though not born in Butte, after 47 years here, when I walk around town, the symbolic memories of connection to place flood my mind and I have a better understanding of who I am, my time and space. These are memories that are too precious to lose and must be preserved. "There it was, there it is, the place where during the best time of our lives friendship had its home and happiness its headquarters". Wallace Stegner

While a sense of place is not just buildings, historic buildings are the visible symbol and reminders for a sense of place which must be preserved. While it is interesting that Butte played Bozeman in the recent movie production 1923, it would be sad if Butte were to become another Bozeman. As the character Terrence Mann said in Field of Dreams: “For it is money they have and peace they lack.” I don’t want Butte to become Bozeman.

A sense of place does not just center on buildings but is composed of culture, history, language, religion, all of which give us a sense of who we are. Diversity is not something to tolerate but to fully embrace and cherish. Butte’s diversity has been disappearing but we can reverse the trend.

Butte has numerous organizations such as Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization, Butte Historical Society, Mai Wah Society, Butte Archives, B’nai Israel Cultural Center that seek to preserve a sense of place. Preserving a sense of place does not happen automatically. These organizations deserve our support in order that we not lose our unique attachments to and meaning for Butte which can never be replaced. These organizations need the support of all. Unless we know our history and culture; unless we have a sense of place, we do not know who we are. Our history is our memory which is time bound and place bound.

"Some are born in their place, some find it, some realize after long searching that the place they left is the one they have been searching for."— Stegner