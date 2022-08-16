John W. Ray: Runaway Supreme Court

Conflict is inherent to politics because politics is concerned with group decision-making about how things of relatively scarce value such as property, wealth, etc. get distributed in society. Such a situation ensures conflict as people compete with one another for scarce goods. Unless institutionally restrained, this conflict can lead to chaos and “the war of all against all.” (Hobbes) Institutions necessarily exist to control conflict through the use of rules to regulate acquisitive human behavior

The state is the primary institution charged with managing conflict to ensure that there is order in society. The most efficacious and ethical method of producing order is for justice to govern the distribution of goods and services. People are more likely to consent to decisions they consider just than to unjust decisions.

Laws are the method the government uses to produce stability, order and justice in society. The institutions of government articulated in our Constitution are the source of law. In school, we learned that we have three branches of government related to the making of law, the execution of law and the interpretation of law. It is our courts that interpret the law based on the Constitution, common law and statutory law.

In order to fulfill the judicial function of fairly administering justice, judges need to display the characteristics of impartiality, independence, open-mindedness, fair mindedness, and lack of bias or personal ideological influence. If judges do not display these judicial characteristics, mayhem ensues as the people lose faith in the judicial system and our political institutions generally as has happened today.

Today, our courts, particularly our Supreme Court, tend to display an ideological/religious bias that favors one position over another before any argument is made. Decisions are based on personal preferences, particularly religious preferences, that are not grounded in law and not shared by the general population. Current Supreme Court judges are not independent but the servants of some ideology or pre-determined position. One cannot have justice as fairness if our judges impose their personal ideologies on all. We cannot render to each person their due if a stifling ideological/religious conformity pervades the court’s decisions.

The federal court system has become an appendage of the political process and a reflection not of law but of partisan political and ideological/religious positions.

America’s fundamental political institutions which include the rule of law, constitutionalism and the fundamentals of the democratic political process, particularly voting and elections, are threatened as never before. Too many citizens have abandoned the basics of the democratic process by embracing violence, intolerance, blind acceptance of ideological dogma, conspiratorial belief that elections are fraudulent instead of informed deliberation, forbearance, civility and compromise. Our cherished institutions, which are the only guarantees of order and justice, are fragile and depend on an informed and thoughtful citizenry committed to the democratic process who demand the same form judges.

Our Supreme Court, a co-equal branch of government, has ceased to perform its independent judicial function embracing ideology over jurisprudence and respect for the law and in so doing exacerbated chaos, instability and injustice in our country.

Unfortunately, the current structure of American government makes the Supreme Court virtually unaccountable. Checks and balances break down when it comes to the Supreme Court and must be reestablished. Perhaps we need term limits, perhaps we need extraordinary majorities on the Court to overturn long established precedent. Fundamentally, we need to base judicial appointments on professionalism and expertise rather than ideological position.

Politics can never be removed from the Supreme Court as it is part of our political process but the purely political and the purely ideological must be constrained by a reemphasis on commitment to a secular judicial process not based in ideological/religious dogma. If we do not, we could well have a government that is ineffective at promoting stability, order and justice. This runaway Supreme Court is what happens when the fundamental consensus on American political values and processes breaks down. As a reflection of society, the Court will never be fully reformed until society reforms itself and we return to embrace time honored principles of American political culture such as belief in liberty, equality and equity, unity while respecting diversity, the rule of law, secularism and fundamental fairness.