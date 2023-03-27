“Ideology — that is what gives the evildoing its long-sought justification and gives the evildoer the necessary steadfastness and determination.” ― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

For most of American history our politics has been marked by pragmatism rather than ideology. Lately, unfortunately, our politics has become ideological and excessively dogmatic. This bitter partisanship makes the functioning of American government in achieving the purposes of government articulated in the Preamble to the Constitutions almost impossible. Until our politics becomes more pragmatic and less ideologically partisan, dysfunctionality will characterize our politics.

The founders of our republic were very reticent about having any official political or religious ideology as the foundation of our republic. Instead, they supported civic virtue and a “civil religion” to be our country’s mainstay. Civic virtue encompasses all that is required to be a good citizen: justice, wisdom, courage and temperance. Citizens possessing civic virtue display: politeness and civility, consideration of the different points of view, tolerance, provisionalism and good political manners which include courtesy, tact, graciousness, cordiality, congeniality, and amiability. Civil religion is not your ordinary set of religious doctrines but unites a people under the same laws and rules and provides a sense of inclusion, belonging, identity, unity and structure, worth, confidence, transcendence, and purpose. It is the ethos of a given society that sometimes enables citizens to sacrifice their lives for the common good. (The First Amendment Encyclopedia)

An ideology is a set of ideas, values, and world views that shape our thought and action about politics and the political process that allocates scarce resources in a society. Ideologies provide a plan of action for evaluating, understanding, orienting to and changing society. Religion is a type of ideology as is capitalism and republicanism.

A political ideology, particularly when it is wedded to a traditional religious ideology, makes political discourse and practice polarized, divided and a zero-sum — friend-enemy game. Ideology serves as a litmus test for political attitudes in which there is only one, usually simplistic, correct answer. Opponents are portrayed as evil beings who must be silenced. A stultifying uniformity pervades what is considered acceptable political discourse. Fanaticism gains the day and compromise is impossible. Often a leader is seen as having all the answers and all one should do is obey. It is obvious that American democracy cannot function in such an atmosphere.

Ideological zealots succumb to the fallacy of reductionism whereby they accept one, usually simple and often reprehensible, causal explanation for complex social problems. They proclaim all problems in America a caused by___________. (You fill in the blank with your pet racist, ethnocentric or sexist term.) Once these people are curtailed, white Christian nationalists argue, our problems will be eliminated and all will be well.

All ideologies rest on unprovable assumptions which are accepted on faith by the proponents of the ideology. In a democracy, people can believe anything they want if they don’t attempt to force their beliefs down the throats of others. It is hard to force someone to be free. It should be readily apparent how this current ideological orientation harms democratic politics because it directly contradicts the basics of the American political process.

What to do?

Pragmatism judges by practical results and demands proof that the positions advocated and the policies proposed can be used to achieve the purposes of our government realistically and sensibly. Decisions are empirically based on fact, not ideology. Effectiveness is the key criteria. How do your positions and ideology make things better for people? What universal and public reasons can you give in justification so that even those who do not subscribe to your ideology support it?

Those seeking to impose their ideology on others must offer good reasons that can be acceptable to all in support of their ideology. They cannot be allowed to use their ideology to justify their ideology. No group should be allowed to use force to impose their ideology. The will of the powerful is no justification for what they are willing.

There are ideological fanatics on both sides of the political spectrum. Reject them. Seek a middle ground, eschew political extremes and find a golden mean. Then American government can function well again and America will continue to remake itself great.