John W. Ray: Need for cognitive balance poisons our politics

"He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind." — Proverbs 11:29

In the novel The Great Gatsby, Tom Buchanan laments: “Civilization is going to pieces. I've gotten to be a terrible pessimist about things. The idea is if we don't look out, the white race will be utterly submerged. It's all scientific stuff. It's been proved. It's up to us who are the dominant race to watch out, or these other races will have control of things.” Today this view is called Great Replacement Theory.

Psychologically people are comfort seeking animals that yearn for consistency and harmony between their cognitions. While routines provide comfort, change produces fear, anxiety and violence. Any new information that challenges existing beliefs, biases, opinions or values produces cognitive stress/dissonance and people will usually forcefully, often violently, react by dismissing, discounting, ignoring or misinterpreting the new information.

This desire for cognitive balance poisons our politics today. Citizens find any information that does not square with their preconceptions or biases threatening. Political preconceptions provide a sense of security, safety and predictability. When these are challenged, we usually don’t react well or rationally because we are off balance, threatened and fearful. People with little political or historical knowledge find these challenges particularly incomprehensible and disturbing.

People who are in the throes of cognitive distress are impervious to rational appeals or appeals to fact, which helps to explain, for one example, why a significant number of Americans still believe that the last presidential election was fraudulent even though there is no proof to support such a claim. They will violently defend the irrational and are “easily manipulated by unscrupulous politicians who say ‘You need to vote for me or those other folks will take over, and our way of life, the things that we value, our sense of morality will be gone.’” (University of Wisconsin Political Science Professor Kathy Cramer)

Today, the established biases of many of our citizens are being questioned and challenged. One reaction has been the Great Displacement Theory. Great Replacement Theory holds that there is a deliberate attempt being made by liberals to supplant native Americans, i.e., white people with citizens of color, immigrants, refugees, Muslims and Jews. White extinction and white genocide are common descriptions used by proponents of the Great Replacement Theory.

Fundamentally, replacement theory is not new tracing its most recent origins to the 19th Century. But replacement theory is significant today and infects and debilitates our political system with the diseases of violence, racism and ethnocentrism. The recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, El Paso as well as the riot in Charlottesville were grounded explicitly in replacement theory. Between 50 and 70% of Republicans accept replacement theory as do about 15% of democrats. Overall, one-third of Americans embrace replacement theory. (NORC)

About a third of Americans say that violence is justified in politics and 10% call for violence now. A survey from the conservative American Enterprise Institute also found that more than one in three Americans agree with the following statement: “The traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it.” Obviously, replacement theory values are repugnant to the survival of American democracy.

Persuading people to abandon replacement theory is not easy but necessary. Our country cannot endure, as Lincoln said, divided against itself. It is impossible in such a condition to address existential threat issues such as climate change, gun violence, and the assault on civil rights in such a divided situation.

Leaders supporting replacement theory must be held accountable. Irrationality must be confronted. Good people must speak out. Support for the rules of political democracy must be reinforced. Education must focus on civic engagement—people cannot support or cherish what they do not understand.

Eventually there will be compensation and the pendulum will swing back to justice. But what will be lost as we wait; what irreparable harms may be done? We do not have the luxury of unlimited time. How much more can our democracy endure? So let us begin. “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” (Plato)

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in political theory and political science at Montana Tech. Dr. Ray will be presenting a paper on Great Replacement Theory at Oxford University, England next summer. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

