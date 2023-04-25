In early May we will celebrate Law Day. Sadly, today, the very basis of our political/governmental system, the rule of law, is being subverted.

Through just laws, the state accomplishes its purpose of promoting the common good by fostering citizen cooperation and regulating societal conflict. The rule of law, by providing protection, order and justice, is the foundation of American democratic government.

True law promotes the common good by recognizing the innate dignity all humans possess. The common good cannot be pursued unless there is the rule of law, meaning that no person can disregard the law without consequences.

The hallmark of a true law is that it is popularly accepted and recognized as valid, inclusive, consistent, constant, fair and just. Law that is rejected by the people; law that discriminates against groups of people for no valid reason; law that is inconsistent; law that does not promote societal harmony and law that does not give to each his/her due is not true law. To work, the rule of law must be based on justice and truth.

A legal system is grounded ultimately in the society’s concept of human nature and human dignity. America’s legal system is based on a view that sees humans as having innate dignity and being capable, when freed from the chains of ignorance and bigotry, of supporting rational, equitable and empathic laws that are the product of fact driven deliberation. America’s legal system calls upon citizens to periodically put away their personal concerns and pursue the common good.

Today, law is no longer viewed as a method of promoting the common good, but rather, is viewed as an instrument for imposing a political or religious ideology on society. Currently, large groups eschew the rule of law by being comfortable with legal inconsistency in that, for example, on social issues, they see nothing flawed with government interfering in purely private acts while decrying government rules, such as environmental or consumer laws, that regulate freedom in the name of public order, safety and justice. For them, the justice of the law is based only on their personal feeling and experience. For these people the right to have an AR-15 is more important than the right of children to live.

Laws espousing status discrimination, which is contrary to human dignity and the rule of law, are being enacted in too many states like Montana. Status discrimination occurs when a person is treated unfairly, or is denied the same opportunities as others because of their gender, racial, ethnic, age or income status.

The Constitutional rule of law concept is under attack as large groups want to abandon the procedures and processes of American democracy. They are ready to storm the capitol; they want to deny the vote to large segments of the citizenry; they want to stifle free speech; they want to control thought by banning books and they want to deny women the right to control their own bodies. All of these actions are a denial of human dignity.

While we see Republicans abandoning the rule of law in order to foster a set of oppressive and degrading norms on society, Democrats are not immune. Witness the recent statement by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the Biden administration should disregard the rule of law by ignoring the recent Texas federal judge’s decision regarding the Morning-After pill and discretionally fail to enforce the decision.

In evaluating proposed legislation, citizens need to ask: Is the proposed law inclusive, consistent with America’s idealistic political values, fair, promoting equity and treating all citizens as equals under the law. Laws based in bigotry, sexism or ageism automatically fail this test. Any political claim made must be public and open to public verification. Because public policy affects other people, we should ask can it be universalized? Insisting on universality puts ourselves in the perspective of the other person, so any proposal must be equally good for all.

On Law Day and every day, citizens need to recommit themselves to the rule of law in order to promote the common good and nurture human dignity. Adherence to the rule of law holds society together by applying the Golden Rule. “Where law ends, tyranny begins.” Lord Chatham