John W. Ray: Is our democracy doomed?

Once to every person and nation comes the moment to decide. In the conflict of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side. — James Russell Lowell

Has America’s democratic experiment run its course? Is our democracy doomed?

American democracy is severely threatened from within and citizens must get involved to protect democracy. We are experiencing the great retreat from democracy. The great regression/retreat is characterized by a desire to return to a fusion of church and state, religious dogma controlling policy, and a veil of orthodoxy over our country covered with a good dose of bigotry. We are faced with two competing visions of America. One vision embraces the values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. The other vision, based on fear and ignorance, wants to turn to conformity, theocratic autocracy, intolerance of diversity, acceptance of violence in place of deliberation and persecution of those who do not agree. Which vision will continue to inform the American political process?

The value consensus that upholds American democracy has fractured, majority rule is thwarted in the Senate and the Supreme Court has been captured by a group of right-wing, religious fanatics who seek to impose their dogmas on all.

Recent Court decisions on prayer in schools and women’s autonomy further erode the separation of church and state and take us further along the road to theocracy. In writing the opinion overturning Roe, Justice Alito said that the Court ignored public opinion, which clearly favors a women’s right to choose. The Court majority ignored long standing precedent, basing its decision on the majorities’ religious ideology not on law or the Constitution. No country dominated by a religion is free today and there is an inverse relationship between freedom in a country and religious fervor — the more religion the less democracy.

The Court decision limiting the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gases is pernicious in itself, but, if you read the decision carefully, it establishes the precedent that the only source of legitimate regulations is the Congress, not administrative agencies, thereby foolishly limiting the government’s regulatory authority. Congress is incapable of delineating specific regulations and, if we are to have regulations, these regulations must be developed by administrative agencies with the expertise to do so. The unquestioned purpose of government is to regulate human behavior to achieve the common good. Severely limiting this regulatory power would mean that government will be too incapacitated and we would have to rely on industry to regulate itself, which has proven disastrous in our past.

The Supreme Court is the branch of government most beyond checks and balances: justices are appointed for life and the decisions of the Court are final. The unconditional power of judicial review was a power given to the court by itself in 1803. An unfettered court can wreak havoc with our political system, exacerbating conflict, oppression, violence, instability and disorder. The hubris of the Supreme Court in the areas of women’s autonomy, gun safety, environmental protection and the separation of church and state clearly shows the destructive power of a co-equal branch of government beyond the pale of public control. Recent decisions will hurt people, weaken democracy and diminish chances of meeting the real threat of an unlivable planet. "America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." – Abraham Lincoln

Only a bold citizenry can save our democracy. We are in one of those historical periods when we have to decide: What side are we on? Are we on the side of the great American experiment in freedom or the great American regression to tyranny?

We have an obligation as citizens to put aside our private concerns and defend democracy. Citizenship demands action. When the very foundation of our system of government is under attack, we cannot sit passively by and say we have no interest or we do not want to get involved. The times demand involvement.

The founders were skeptical as to whether or not we could keep democracy in this country. John Adams said that democracies murder themselves by committing suicide: The verdict is still out. Were they right or wrong?