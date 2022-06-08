John W. Ray: Is anarchism feasible?

“But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” James Madison

Anarchism has a long history stretching back to ancient Greece. Anarchists believe that the primary political value is freedom and that because all institutions by their nature limit individual freedom, all institutions are bad. Literally anarchists are those who believe we do not need government and can meet our social needs through voluntary cooperation.

America faces an existential crisis from within because the basic values upon which our system are based are subverted and our long-established institutions have lost their legitimacy. Those who undermine our institutions substitute nothing in their place and suggest nothing to improve them. This position’s intellectual grounding is anarchism in that these people argue that the individual is everything, we should be free to do whatever we want and any attempts to limit people is morally wrong because it abridges freedom. Don’t wear masks, buy the biggest gun you can, do away with taxes, eliminate regulations and so on. The litany is familiar. (Of course, these same people see no inconsistency with government limiting the individual freedom of women, the LGTBQ community, etc.)

What is wrong with this anarchist position? To answer this question, we need to examine the ideational grounding of the extremist’s position and some societal basics.

Whenever basic and needed societal functions become regularly performed, they become institutionalized. If institutions don’t operate properly, basic societal functions are not well performed. Institutions are defined by their procedural rules, goal and values.

Political institutions are necessary to provide for social order by bonding people together, by promoting cooperation, by controlling antisocial behavior, by implementing collective decisions and providing a method of collective decision making. Political institutions are the foundation of our political culture, values, goals, policies and laws. Without political institutions we would have chaos; weakening political institutions contributes to the dientergration of society.

What are the rules/values that hold American political institutions together?

1. Majority rule and minority rights.

2. Freedom consistent with the common good

3. Participation in politics

4. Equality and equity

5. Human dignity

6. Tolerance of opposing views

7. Transparency

8. Accepting election results

9. Rule of law

These are under attack. Too many today say without proof that elections are unfair; too many espouse an unrestrained and immoderate freedom; too many eschew the basic, fundamental principles of American political institutions: equality, human dignity, the rule of law, toleration of opposing views, and the right of all to vote. These all represent an attack on the core rules and values of American democracy. Add to the above a good dose of racism, ethnocentrism, misogyny, homophobia and nativism and you can see why American politics faces an existential crisis.

If the institutional rules are diminished or destroyed, the institutions are diminished or destroyed. Which American political institutions are expendable? Which American political values are inoperative? What new institutions and values would these people substitute for the old? Even if we do not agree on policy, we ought to be able to support the centuries old rules and values of American democracy.

Without effective political institutions, people would be free to pursue anything they want to pursue. The result would be what Hobbes described as the war of all against all. Since each person would be judge is his/her own case, there would be countless quarrels. Since people would be unrestrained, conflict would become the norm. Is this what we want?

While the necessity of strong democratic political institutions does not obviate the necessity of constant vigilance in that institutions can be unrepresentative, unaccountable or oppressive, our political system cannot exist without them.

If one would look at the common denominator of all of these right-wing subversives of democratic political institutions, one would find that it is a distrust and hatred of government and the purposes of government, rampant selfish individualism, excessive valuation of unlimited freedom, i.e., Anarchism. Is anarchism desirable? Is anarchism feasible?

Philosopher John Rawls remarked: “The good of political life is the good of free and equal citizens recognizing the duty of civility to one another and supporting the institutions of a constitutional regime.”

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in political theory and political science at Montana Tech. He is currently writing a paper on institutions, democracy and the threats from the far-right for presentation at Oxford University, England. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0